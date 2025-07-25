Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Bank of Baroda, and Steel Authority of India, among others, are set to report their quarterly earnings later today

Indian equity markets ended in the red on Thursday, dragged by IT, FMCG, and real estate stocks. It marked the Nifty 50 index’s eighth decline in 12 sessions.

The markets are expected to open on a cautious note on Friday. Investors are likely to take comfort from Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s remarks that trade deal negotiations with the United States are “progressing extremely well.”

In an interview with CNBC on Thursday, Goyal said, “India will get a preferential tariff compared to our peers and our competitors, because we were amongst the first to get into negotiations and our discussions, our engagement is truly very, very significant.”

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, edged 0.01% higher at 24,993.5.

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of today’s session.

Results Today

Shriram Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, Bank of Baroda, Aadhar Housing Finance, ACME Solar Holdings, Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation, Laurus Labs, Paras Defence and Space Technologies, Petronet LNG, Poonawalla Fincorp, Steel Authority of India, SBI Cards and Payment Services, Sobha, and Tata Chemicals

Earnings Impact

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX): Posted a 25.2% profit jump to ₹120.7 crore, with revenue rising 14.7% to ₹141.8 crore.

Cyient: Posted a 6.9% growth in profit to ₹153.8 crore, with revenue up 2.2% to ₹1,711.8 crore.

Trident: Recorded an 89.8% spike in profit to ₹140 crore despite a 2% fall in revenue to ₹1,706.9 crore.

REC: Reported a 29% jump in profit to ₹4,465.7 crore and a 12.7% rise in revenue to ₹14,737.5 crore.

eClerx Services: Reported a 26.4% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹141.6 crore, with revenue up 19.5% at ₹934.6 crore.

eMudhra: Posted a 39.4% profit surge to ₹24.9 crore and a 59.3% rise in revenue to ₹147.3 crore. Subsidiary eMudhra is set to acquire a 100% stake in AI Cyber Forge, USA.

Karur Vysya Bank: Recorded a 14% profit increase to ₹521 crore, with net interest income up 5% at ₹1,080 crore and improved asset quality as gross and net NPAs declined to 0.66% and 0.19%, respectively.

Tanla Platforms: Saw a 16.2% decline in profit to ₹118.4 crore despite a 3.8% increase in revenue to ₹1,040.7 crore.

Phoenix Mills: Reported a 3.5% rise in profit to ₹240.7 crore and 5.4% revenue growth to ₹953 crore, and will acquire the remaining 49% stake in Island Star Mall Developers for ₹5,449 crore.

Anant Raj: Posted a 38.3% surge in profit to ₹125.9 crore, with revenue up 25.6% at ₹592.4 crore.

Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India: Profit slumped 57.8% to ₹15.3 crore and revenue declined 14.4% to ₹852.6 crore.

KFin Technologies: Reported a 13.5% profit rise to ₹77.3 crore, while revenue increased 15.4% to ₹274 crore.

Suryoday Small Finance Bank: Profit halved to ₹35 crore, with net interest income fell 15.7% and gross and net NPAs rose to 8.5% and 5.6%, respectively.

UTI AMC: Posted a 6.8% decline in profit to ₹236.9 crore, while revenue rose 3.3% to ₹546.9 crore.

Aether Industries: Delivered a 57.1% profit surge to ₹47 crore, with revenue rising 42.3% to ₹256.1 crore.

Stocks to watch

Larsen & Toubro: Reportedly in talks with Torrent Power to sell its thermal business unit for around $1 billion, including debt.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: Has agreed to pay $200 million to settle a US antitrust lawsuit related to generic drug pricing, securing a full release of claims by the settlement class.

Bharat Electronics: Secured additional orders worth ₹563 crore, including deals for maritime domain awareness, inertial navigation systems, communication equipment, antenna units, satcom interception systems, seekers, jammers, and related spares and services.

Enviro Infra Engineers: Secured a ₹221.3 crore EPC order from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board for sewage treatment plants and wastewater reuse.

GR Infraprojects: Declared the L-1 bidder for a ₹290.23 crore EPC road project involving the construction of the Giridih Bypass in Jharkhand.

Adani Enterprises: To sell a 50% stake in Kutch Copper Tubes to MetTube Mauritius and simultaneously acquire a 50% stake in MetTube Copper India to strengthen its HVAC solutions and reduce copper import reliance.

