Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, and Tata Consumer Products, among others, are set to report their quarterly earnings later today

Indian equity markets closed marginally lower on Tuesday, remaining rangebound as all indices closed in the red.

The markets are expected to open slightly positive on Wednesday, tracking global markets cues. Most Asian markets were in the green today after US President Donald Trump announced a ‘massive’ trade deal with Japan, with tariffs set at 15%. Back home, the possibilities of a mini trade deal with the US appear dim ahead of the August 1 deadline.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, edged 0.09% higher at 25,162.5.

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Wednesday’s session.

Results Today

Infosys, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Tata Consumer Products, Coforge, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Bajaj Housing Finance, Bikaji Foods International, CMS Info Systems, DAM Capital Advisors, Force Motors, Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, Persistent Systems, SRF, Syngene International, Thyrocare Technologies, and Tata Teleservices.

Earnings Impact

One 97 Communications (Paytm): Reported consolidated net profit of ₹123 crore against net loss of ₹839 crore a year ago, driven by strong lending business. Operating revenue for the quarter stood at ₹1,918 crore, up 28%.

Oberoi Realty: Reported a consolidated Q1 profit of ₹122.5 crore compared to a loss of ₹838.9 crore last year, while revenue rose 27.7% to ₹1,917.5 crore. Separately, an existing investor may sell a 3% equity stake through a $230 million block deal, as per reports.

KEI Industries: Posted a 30.3% rise in Q1 profit to ₹195.7 crore and a 25.4% jump in revenue to ₹2,590.3 crore.

JSW Infrastructure: Reported a 31.5% increase in Q1 profit to ₹384.7 crore and a 21.2% rise in revenue to ₹1,223.9 crore.

Cyient DLM: Saw a 29.6% drop in Q1 profit to ₹7.5 crore despite an 8% revenue increase to ₹278.4 crore.

Dixon Technologies: Reported a 68.3% surge in Q1 profit to ₹225 crore and a 95% spike in revenue to ₹12,835.7 crore.

United Breweries: Posted a 6% rise in Q1 profit to ₹183.9 crore and a 15.7% increase in revenue to ₹2,864.3 crore.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): Saw a 10.7% growth in Q1 profit to ₹1,745.7 crore and a 2.2% revenue increase to ₹6,915.4 crore.

Dalmia Bharat: Recorded a massive 178.7% jump in Q1 profit to ₹393 crore, with revenue nearly flat at ₹3,636 crore and exceptional gains of ₹16 crore.

Zensar Technologies: Reported a 15.3% rise in Q1 profit to ₹182 crore and 7.5% growth in revenue to ₹1,385 crore.

Jana Small Finance Bank: Reported a 40.2% decline in Q1 profit to ₹101.9 crore, with net interest income down 2.4% to ₹595.1 crore, gross NPA rising to 2.91% from 2.71%, and net NPA stable at 0.94%.

Huhtamaki India: Posted a 35.3% fall in Q1 profit to ₹24.9 crore and a 4.3% drop in revenue to ₹612.2 crore, with exceptional gains declining to ₹0.28 crore.

CreditAccess Grameen: Reported an 84.9% plunge in Q1 profit to ₹60.2 crore, with revenue down 3.2% to ₹1,462.9 crore and net interest income slipping 1.6% to ₹937 crore.

Stocks watch

Siemens Energy India: Ordered by a Russian arbitration court to pay ₹443.76 million plus 8% interest after the annulment of a transferred supply contract and related advance payments.

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries: Declared the preferred bidder for the Jambunatha iron ore mine in the auction held on January 27.

Alpex Solar: Received a ₹230 crore work order for supplying solar modules from a leading industry player.

Hyundai Motor India: Received a demand order for ₹258.67 crore in GST compensation cess and an equal penalty from the CGST Department for alleged short payment on certain SUV models.

Exide Industries: Invested an additional ₹100 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Exide Energy Solutions via a rights issue, raising its total investment to ₹3,702.23 crore.

BGR Energy: A ₹2,600 crore contract has been terminated by Tamil Nadu Power Corporation due to project delays, incomplete critical systems, and lapses in insurance compliance.

Shyam Metalics and Energy: Plans to raise up to ₹4,500 crore through equity shares or other eligible securities via routes such as private placement, QIP, public issue, or preferential allotment.

Denta Water and Infra Solutions: Secured seven new project orders worth ₹183 crore, boosting its outstanding order book to ₹745.5 crore.

Veranda Learning Solutions: Raised ₹357.4 crore through a qualified institutional placement of 1.58 crore shares at ₹225.2 apiece, attracting investors such as Trust Mutual Fund and Authum Investment.

Lodha Developers: Could see 1% equity stake offloaded by an existing investor via a block deal worth around $165 million, according to reports.

