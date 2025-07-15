HDFC Life, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, and ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company are among the companies reporting Q1 results later in the day

Indian equity markets fell for a fourth straight session on Monday, dragged by IT stocks. The markets are expected to open flat on Tuesday, tracking mixed global cues. The GIFT Nifty, a key early indicator for the Nifty 50, was 0.04% lower at 25,163.5.

Markets will also take into account India’s annual retail inflation, which eased to a more than six-year low of 2.10% in June.

Here are the stocks to watch out for ahead of Tuesday’s session.

HCL Technologies: Reported a 9.7% drop in net profit to ₹3,843 crore in Q1FY26, even as revenue grew 8.2% to ₹30,349 crore. HCL Tech announced a ₹12/share interim dividend and FY26 EBIT margin guidance of 17 - 18%.

Tata Technologies: Posted a 5.1% rise in Q1FY26 profit to ₹170.3 crore, despite a 2% dip in revenue and a 16.2% fall in EBIT.

Rallis India: Saw Q1FY26 profit nearly double to ₹95 crore. Revenue increased 22.2% to ₹957 crore, with the EBITDA margin expanding to 15.67%.

Tejas Networks: Reported a Q1FY26 net loss of ₹193.87 crore compared to a profit of ₹77.48 crore last year. Revenue slumped 87.1% to ₹201.98 crore.

Sun Pharmaceutical: Announced the launch of LEQSELVI in the U.S. following a settlement and license agreement with Incyte Corporation over related litigation. The drug is used to treat alopecia areata.

Deepak Fertilisers: Signed a ₹1,200 crore long-term LNG regasification deal with Petronet LNG for supply to its Taloja plant.

LIC: Appointed R Doraiswamy as CEO and MD for a three-year term effective July 14.

Power Mech Projects: Bagged two orders worth a total of ₹551.35 crore for operation and maintenance (O&M) and commissioning work at thermal power plants in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

RailTel Corporation: Secured a ₹264.07 crore order from East Central Railway to implement the Kavach train collision avoidance system.

Inox Wind: To consider fundraising options, including a rights issue, at its board meeting on July 17.

Oberoi Realty: Received creditor approval to acquire Hotel Horizon in Juhu, Mumbai, for ₹919 crore under CIRP.

Meson Valves India: Received a submarine fuel system order worth ₹46.26 lakh from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders.

Results Watch: HDFC Life, HDB Financial Services, ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company, GM Breweries, Hathway Cable, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Just Dial, and Bank of Maharashtra.

