Indian equity markets closed lower on Friday, dragged down heavily by pharma stocks. Investor sentiment remained depleted as Dalal Street continued to factor in the 25% tariff on Indian goods announced by US President Donald Trump.

The markets are set for a subdued opening on Monday, tracking mixed Asian markets. US markets tanked on Friday as rising inflation, trade tariffs, and disappointing jobs data led to heavy selling pressure.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50, climbed 0.08% higher at 24,689 at 08:33 a.m. IST.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Results Today

Shree Cement, Aurobindo Pharma, DLF, Escorts Kubota, Aditya Birla Capital, Marico, Ather Energy, Bosch, Delta Corp, Siemens Energy India, Godfrey Phillips India, INOX India, Kansai Nerolac Paints, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company, TBO TEK, Triveni Turbine, and Unichem Laboratories, among others.

Earnings Impact

ITC: Reported a 3.2% rise in profit to ₹5,343.4 crore and a 20.9% jump in revenue to ₹21,494.8 crore.

Tata Power: Posted a 6.2% increase in profit at ₹1,262.3 crore and a 4.3% rise in revenue to ₹18,035 crore.

ABB India: Profit declined 20.7% to ₹351.7 crore despite a 12.2% growth in revenue to ₹3,175.4 crore.

Federal Bank: Reported a 14.6% fall in profit to ₹861.8 crore, while revenue rose 2% to ₹2,336.8 crore; gross and net NPAs also ticked up sequentially.

MCX: Profit surged 83.2% to ₹203.2 crore and revenue rose 59.2% to ₹373.2 crore.

PC Jeweller: Posted a 3.8% rise in profit to ₹161.9 crore, with revenue surging 80.7% to ₹724.9 crore.

Delhivery: Profit spiked 67.5% to ₹91 crore, with revenue growing 5.6% to ₹2,294 crore.

Honeywell Automation: Posted an 8.7% decline in profit to ₹124.6 crore, even as revenue soared 23.2% to ₹1,183.1 crore.

Belrise Industries: Posted a marginal 0.3% drop in profit to ₹28.3 crore, with revenue growing 16.7% to ₹283 crore.

LIC Housing Finance: Recorded a 4.4% profit increase to ₹1,363.9 crore and a 3.9% rise in revenue to ₹2,075.7 crore.

GR Infraprojects: Profit surged 56.8% to ₹244.7 crore, even as revenue dipped 2.1% to ₹1,987.8 crore.

Graphite India: Reported a sharp 43.5% decline in profit to ₹134 crore, with revenue falling 8.7% to ₹665 crore.

Shakti Pumps: Posted a 4.5% profit growth to ₹96.8 crore and a 9.7% increase in revenue to ₹622.5 crore.

Narayana Hrudayalaya: Registered a 2.4% dip in profit to ₹196.7 crore, while revenue grew 15.4% to ₹1,507.3 crore.

Alivus Life Sciences: Recorded a 9% profit increase to ₹121.5 crore and a 2.2% uptick in revenue to ₹601.8 crore.

Jupiter Life Hospitals: Reported a 1.6% fall in profit to ₹43.9 crore, while revenue jumped 20.5% to ₹347.6 crore.

Stocks To Watch

Dilip Buildcon: The Dilip Buildcon–RBL JV emerged as the lowest bidder (L-1) for the ₹1,503.63 crore Gurugram Metro Rail project, which includes constructing a viaduct and 14 elevated stations.

RailTel Corporation: Received an advance work order worth ₹166.38 crore from BSNL for providing specified services.

Muthoot Capital Services: Raised ₹136 crore via securitization by assigning two-wheeler loan receivables worth ₹143.97 crore, all from the non-priority sector.

Harsha Engineers International: Signed a long-term supply agreement worth ₹117 crore annually with a leading multinational for journal bearings and bushings.

Thermax: Shareholders have approved the re-appointment of Ashish Bhandari as MD & CEO for another five-year term starting September 1, 2025.

Automotive companies: July sales data.

