Indian equity markets ended higher on Thursday, supported by strong buying in healthcare and pharmaceuticals, which were the biggest gainers. It marked the broader markets’ sixth straight session of gains. However, some of the gains were offset by selling pressure in FMCG, autos, and consumer durables stocks.

The markets are likely to open flat-to-slightly negative on Friday, with the Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, down 0.23% at 25,036 at 8:35 am IST.

Investors will keep an eye on several developments, including developments around GST after the states approved the Centre’s new tax slab at a meeting yesterday.

Last night, the US President’s trade counsellor, Peter Navarro, said he doesn’t expect Trump to extend the timeline on doubling tariffs on India as a penalty for buying Russian oil beyond August 27.

Investors are also awaiting the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual meeting on key inflation rates later today.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Stocks To Watch

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise: Promoter Suneetha Reddy is set to offload up to a 1.25% stake via block deals worth ₹1,395 crore at a floor price of ₹7,747 per share, according to CNBC-TV18.

Wipro: To acquire Harman’s Digital Transformation Solutions (DTS) business, a move aimed at strengthening its next-gen Engineering Research & Development (ER&D) services portfolio.

Hindustan Unilever: The board appointed Niranjan Gupta as CFO-Designate from September 1, and he will succeed Ritesh Tiwari as CFO and Director from November 1, 2025.

Hikal: Received a warning letter from the US FDA after an inspection of its Jigani, Bengaluru facility conducted in February this year.

GHV Infra Projects: Secured a Letter of Intent from Valor Estate for a ₹2,000 crore EPC contract to build the PAP & Police Housing Project in Malad, Mumbai, targeted for completion in 60 months.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: Received order worth ₹103.16 crore from Leap Grain Rail Logistics for BCBFG wagons and BVCM Brake Vans, to be delivered within 10 months.

Vedanta: Board declared a second interim dividend of ₹16 per share for FY26, amounting to ₹6,256 crore, with August 27 set as the record date.

R Systems International: To acquire Novigo Solutions for ₹400 crore upfront plus stock-linked consideration and also issue NCDs worth up to ₹275 crore on a private placement basis.

Hindustan Foods: Acquired a 25.07% stake in Asar Green Kabadi by subscribing to Series B CCPS worth ₹5 crore.

NTPC Green Energy: NTPC Renewable Energy commenced commercial operations of 49.125 MW, part of its 300 MW Khavda Solar Project in Gujarat, taking its operational capacity under the 450 MW Hybrid Tranche V Project further ahead.

Yes Bank: Approved the reappointment of Prashant Kumar as MD & CEO for the term from October 6, 2025, to April 5, 2026.

Smartworks Coworking Spaces: Reduced its stake in Clean Max DOS from 24.82% to 9.08%, leading to its reclassification as a non-associate.

DEE Development Engineers: PSERC approved the revised tariff for DEE’s 8 MW biomass-based power plant in Fazilka, Punjab.

GMR Airports: Board clears proposal to raise up to ₹5,000 crore.

Eternal: Blinkit Foods, a wholly owned subsidiary of Eternal, was officially incorporated on August 21.

Titagarh Rail Systems: The company received an LOI worth ₹467.25 crore from Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers to construct two research vessels for the Geological Survey of India.

SJVN: Successfully synchronized the first 660 MW unit of its 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project with the National Grid.

Usha Martin: Signed an agreement with UGP Engineering to transfer or sell 10.11 acres of leasehold land, along with structures and machinery, at Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu.

Clean Science and Technology: Promoters sold nearly 24% stake worth ₹2,750 crore, to buyers including Bajaj Allianz Life, Norges Bank, Nippon India MF, SBI MF, and VQ Fastercap Fund, which together acquired a 9% stake.

Zee Media Corporation: Auv Innovations LLP bought 1 crore shares at ₹12.99 each, while Miloeux Media & Entertainment sold 1.047 crore shares at the same price, trimming its 22.51% stake in the company.

