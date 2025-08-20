Keep an eye on developments from the India-China talks ahead of the SCO summit

Indian equity markets extended gains on Tuesday, helped by buying across all sectors barring pharmaceuticals. Several factors, including China lifting the export ban on rare earth minerals and fertilizers, and a potential resolution of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, kept investor sentiment buoyant throughout the session.

Index heavyweight Reliance Industries ended 3% higher after Jio hiked entry tariffs, and its FMCG arm expanded into beverages with a joint venture with Naturedge Beverages.

The markets are likely to open flat-to-slightly lower on Wednesday, tracking broader Asian markets. While markets are likely to continue to absorb GST-related news, investors will shift focus to global cues, starting with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s annual Economic Policy Symposium from Thursday.

Other geopolitical events, including updates on the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit, will continue to be closely watched.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, was down 0.19% to 24,963.59 at 8:30 am IST.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Stocks To Watch

Nazara Tech: The Indian government is looking to ban online games played with money. The proposed Online Gaming Bill 2025 is likely to be tabled in the Parliament today.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): The Cabinet Committee on Security has cleared HAL’s ₹62,000 crore deal to supply 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets, one of its largest defense contracts.

Bajaj Auto: Raised ₹500 crore through commercial paper at a 6.25% discount rate, backed by a CRISIL A1+ rating.

UltraTech Cement: To surpass 200 MTPA capacity by the end of this fiscal, a year ahead of its FY27 target, Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC): Approved a new term loan of ₹199.70 crore for Surat Integrated Transportation Development Corporation Limited (SITCO).

Lloyds Metals & Energy: Won the bid for the Tandsi-III and Tandsi-III Extension coking coal mines, with reserves of 23 MMT spread across 338 hectares, at a premium of 10.5%.

Info Edge India: Chintan Thakkar resigns as Whole-time Director & CFO effective November 19, 2025.

NTPC Green Energy: Begun commercial operations of 212.5 MW under its 1,255 MW Khavda-I Solar PV project, and also commissioned 52.8 MW wind and 37.5 MW solar capacity from its 100 MW hybrid project in Gujarat.

CCL Products (India): Agreed to acquire a 26% stake in Mukkonda Renewables for ₹9.57 crore, gaining access to 7.9 MW of renewable wind and solar energy.

Phoenix Mills: CCI has approved the exit of CPP Investments from its 49% stake in Island Star Mall Development, a subsidiary of Phoenix Mills, subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals.

Endurance Technologies: To invest ₹135.6 crore to expand capacity in ABS, disc brake systems, and brake discs, with completion targeted for Q4 FY26.

GMR Power and Urban Infra: The board is set to meet on August 22 to consider fundraising proposals of up to ₹3,000 crore.

SRF: Signed agreements with The Chemours Company to manufacture and market advanced fluoropolymers and fluoroelastomers at its Dahej facility, with production expected in about 12 months.

Share India Securities: Approved an investment of up to ₹28 crore to acquire a 1.582% stake in NCDEX through 14.18 lakh shares at ₹197.34 per share.

One 97 Communications (Paytm): Motilal Oswal AMC increased its stake in Paytm to 5.16% from 4.75% after acquiring an additional 26.31 lakh shares.

Vikas Ecotech: Secured a bulk order worth ₹3.42 crore from Olectra Greentech for aluminium trihydrate fire-retardant materials.

Prime Fresh: To invest over ₹150 crore in the next 2–3 years to set up two Peri-Urban Vegetable Clusters near Nashik and Pune to boost procurement and backward integration.

SML Isuzu: Board approved changing the company’s name to SML Mahindra Limited, subject to RoC approval.

Earnings Impact

Aditya Infotech: Reported a 46.1% rise in consolidated profit to ₹32.9 crore, while revenue grew 16.4% to ₹740 crore in Q1.

GNG Electronics: Posted a 52.4% increase in profit to ₹18.5 crore, with revenue up 22.3% at ₹312.3 crore. Board also approved enhancing its arm Electronics Bazaar’s corporate guarantee with Commercial Bank of Dubai from AED 10 million to AED 15 million.

Results Today

Shanti Gold International, VXL Instruments, PVP Ventures, Morarjee Textiles, and Picturehouse Media.

Mainboard Listing

Regaal Resources

Active IPOs

Gem Aromatics, Patel Retail, Shreeji Shipping Global, Vikram Solar

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com<