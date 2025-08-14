IOC, Vodafone Idea, Glenmark Pharma, and AstraZeneca Pharma, among others, are expected to post their quarterly earnings today. JSW Cement to list at 10 am.

Indian equity markets closed higher on Wednesday, helped by buying in pharma and metal stocks. Most sectors ended in the green as investors cheered the easing retail inflation data from July.

Tracking broader Asian cues, the markets are likely to open flat-to-negative on Thursday, ahead of the F&O expiry.

Investors will also keep an eye out for commentary from the scheduled meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 15.

The Gift Nifty, an early indicator for the Nifty 50 index, edged 0.17% lower to 24,693.5 at 8:30 am IST. The markets will be closed on Friday on account of Indian Independence Day.

Here are the stocks to watch out for heading into today’s session.

Infosys: To acquire a 75% stake in Versent Group, an Australian digital transformation solutions provider and subsidiary of Telstra Group, for A$233.25 million. Telstra will retain the remaining 25%.

ICICI Bank: Reduced minimum account balance requirements to ₹15,000 for metro and urban areas, ₹7,500 for semi-urban areas, and ₹2,500 for rural areas, down from ₹50,000, ₹25,000, and ₹10,000, respectively.

Jain Irrigation Systems: Bagged a ₹135 crore order from MSEDCL under the PM-KUSUM B Scheme to design, supply, install, and commission 5,438 off-grid DC solar water pumps across Maharashtra.

Zydus Lifesciences: Co’s Ahmedabad plant cleared a USFDA Pre-Approval Inspection for three products with no observations, while its Baddi plant received four observations (none related to data integrity) following a surveillance inspection.

RVNL: Gets a ₹91 crore order from Southern Railway for video surveillance at 484 stations.

Wipro: Completes its generative AI agent-building initiative with Google Cloud.

Shilpa Medicare: Bonus share issue at 1:1. First in 12 years.

Bharat Petroleum Corporation: Q1 profit surged 140.7% to ₹6,839 crore, while revenue slipped 0.5% to ₹1,12,551.5 crore.

Jubilant Foodworks: Reported a 60% jump in Q1 profit to ₹97.2 crore, while revenue rose 17% to ₹2,260.9 crore.

Vishal Mega Mart: Reported a 37.2% spike in Q1 profit to ₹206.1 crore, while revenue came in 21% higher at ₹3,140.3 crore.

Muthoot Finance: Q1 profit surged 73.2% to ₹2,016.2 crore, as NII jumped 42.8% to ₹3,933.1 crore.

IRCTC: Reported 7.5% increase in Q1 profit to ₹330.7 crore, with revenue increasing 3.8% to ₹1,159.7 crore.

Pfizer: Q1 profit rose 27.2% YoY to ₹191.8 crore, while revenue climbed 7.1% to ₹603 crore.

Engineers India: Q1 profit dropped 28.6% to ₹65.4 crore, though revenue surged 39.5% to ₹870.4 crore.

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail: Q1 loss narrowed to ₹233.7 crore, with revenue growing 9.4% to ₹1,831.5 crore; Brand TMRW received ₹437 crore investment from ServiceNow Ventures.

United Spirits: Profit declined 14% to ₹417 crore, while revenue grew 9.4% to ₹3,021 crore.

MTNL: Q1 loss widened to ₹943.2 crore, as revenue plunged 64.2% to ₹65.7 crore.

Man Infraconstruction: Q1 profit dropped 31% to ₹58.3 crore, with revenue falling 46.5% to ₹182.9 crore.

Deepak Nitrite: Posted a 44.6% decline in Q1 profit to ₹112.2 crore, while revenue fell 12.8% to ₹1,889.9 crore.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering: Q1 profit halved to ₹30 crore, with revenue down 16.3% to ₹910.6 crore.

Brigade Enterprises: Profit soared 79% to ₹150 crore, while revenue jumped 18.9% to ₹1,281.1 crore.

Shalby: Q1 profit dropped 43% to ₹8.9 crore, while revenue rose 6.3% to ₹296.4 crore.

Somany Ceramics: Profit came in at ₹10.4 crore, down 15.6%, while revenue climbed 4.5% to ₹604.4 crore.

Indostar Capital Finance: Q1 profit spiked 50-fold to ₹535.5 crore on a ₹1,176 crore exceptional gain, while NII rose 24.7% to ₹129.1 crore.

HG Infra Engineering: Posted a 39.2% decline in Q1 profit to ₹98.8 crore, while revenue fell 3% to ₹1,482.2 crore.

Endurance Technologies: Q1 profit grew 11% to ₹226.4 crore, as revenue rose 17.5% to ₹3,318.9 crore.

Surya Roshni’s Q1 profit fell 63.6% to ₹33.6 crore, with revenue declining 15.2% to ₹1,604.5 crore.

ITI: Loss narrowed to ₹63.6 crore in Q1, while revenue dropped 4.2% to ₹498 crore.

Indian Oil Corporation, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Ashok Leyland, AstraZeneca Pharma India, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Vodafone Idea, Patanjali Foods, Swan Energy, Valor Estate, Easy Trip Planners, GE Power India, Hindustan Copper, Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind, IRB Infrastructure Developers, and Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services, among others.

JSW Cement

Regaal Resources.

