The 12.3-inch display on the instrument panel may be blank at startup, which increases the risk of a crash, the company stated.

Japanese carmaker Toyota Motor (TM) announced on Thursday that it is conducting a voluntary safety recall of approximately 591,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to concerns regarding the instrument panel.

The recall involves certain Toyota Venza, Crown, Crown Signia, RAV4, GR Corolla, 4Runner, Camry, Grand Highlander, Tacoma, Highlander, and certain Lexus LS, RX, and TX vehicles.

