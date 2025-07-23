Toyota witnessed retail chatter surge 2,100% over the past 24 hours after US President Donald Trump struck a trade deal with Japan ahead of his previously set August 1 tariff deadline.

Toyota Motor Corp (TM), General Motors (GM), and Li Auto (LI) dominated retail attention on Stocktwits in the automotive sector over the past 24 hours, driven by newly forged international trade deals, earnings reports, and delivery updates.

Here’s a look at why these three companies witnessed the highest retail chatter on Stocktwits in the last 24 hours.

1. Toyota Motor: The Japanese automaker witnessed retail chatter soar 2,100% over the past 24 hours after U.S. President Donald Trump struck a trade deal with Japan ahead of his previously set August 1 tariff deadline. The deal lowered tariffs on auto imports to 15% from 27.5% previously.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Toyota jumped from ‘neutral’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory while message volume jumped from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.



TM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:24 a.m. ET on July 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits



NYSE-listed shares of the company traded 13% higher in Wednesday’s pre-market session.

2. General Motors: Retail chatter around GM rose 436% in 24 hours after the company reported second-quarter earnings on Tuesday.



The automaker reported earnings per share of $2.53, down from $3.06 in the corresponding quarter of 2024, due to a $1.1 billion net impact from tariffs. Quarterly revenue came in at $47.12 billion, down from $47.97 billion reported in the second quarter of 2024.

Retail sentiment around GM jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish over the past 24 hours on Stocktwits, while message volume increased from ‘high’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

GM's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:27 a.m. ET on July 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

3. Li Auto: The Chinese EV maker saw retail commentary rise 150% in 24 hours. Li Auto said in a post on Weibo on Tuesday that deliveries of its L6 SUV have surpassed 300,000 units after launch in early 2024.

The company reported deliveries of 111,074 units for the second quarter, marking a 2% year-on-year growth and exceeding those of its rivals, Nio and XPeng.

Retail sentiment around LI trended in the ‘neutral’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ message volume.

LI's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 7:28 a.m. ET on July 22, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

While GM shares are up by about 1.4% in the pre-market session, LI stock traded marginally higher compared to Tuesday’s close.

