The company also kick-started production at its all-new $14 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Carolina, on Wednesday.

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor (TM) announced on Wednesday that it will invest up to an additional $10 billion in the U.S. over the next five years, as it seeks to expand its operations in key markets.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The additional investment will bring Toyota’s total investment in the U.S. to nearly $60 billion since the carmaker started operations in the country.

The company on Wednesday also kick-started production at its all-new $14 billion battery plant in Liberty, North Carolina. The plant is Toyota’s eleventh in the U.S. and its only battery plant outside Japan.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<