Toshi Tops Meme Coin Chatter As Token Hits New Weekly High, Bitcoin Stalls

Traders speculated whether Toshi can sustain its gains as Bitcoin struggles near $95,000 as retail chatter on its ticker outpaced all other meme coins on Stocktwits.

Updated: Feb 14, 2025, 1:00 AM IST

Toshi (TOSHI) saw the biggest uptick in retail chatter among meme coins on Stocktwits for the day as the token hit a new weekly high of $0.00087566.

At the time of writing, it was the top-performing meme coin in the last 24 hours on CoinGecko.

Toshi has gained 4.1% over the past seven days, outperforming the broader cryptocurrency market, which has remained flat. Other meme cryptocurrencies have declined by 1.2% over the same period, according to CoinGecko data.

Toshi has been the most actively discussed meme coin on Stocktwits, not just on Thursday, but also over the past week, reflecting heightened retail engagement. 

At the time of writing, the token was up nearly 50% for the day, though it remains about 60% below its all-time high of $0.00226, reached in late January. That peak coincided with its listing on Coinbase and a broader meme coin rally.

Toshi’s surge comes as Bitcoin (BTC) trades near $95,000, facing strong resistance at its 50-day moving average, which has capped gains since early February.

Stocktwits users were largely bullish on Toshi, anticipating that the recent uptrend would establish stronger support levels.

Others were simply relieved to see the meme coin trending upwards again.

Toshi is a meme token launched in 2023 on the Base blockchain, an Ethereum Layer-2 developed by Coinbase. 

The token is named after Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong’s cat, which itself is named after Bitcoin’s pseudonymous creator, Satoshi Nakamoto.

The token’s total supply is capped at 420.69 billion, with 408.7 billion currently in circulation, creating artificial scarcity.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

Read also: Game Token B3 Tops Crypto Gains, Draws More Retail Chatter Than ETH, DOGE, ADA

