These 5 Mutual Funds Could Be Return Masters! Invest This Holi!

Best Mutual Funds for Investment: The stock market has been experiencing a significant downturn for the past several months. As a result, investors are staying away. To take advantage of the market decline, investors should focus on a select few mutual funds that can provide excellent returns this Holi. These funds have given investors returns of up to 93% in the past few years. Thus, money invested now can earn you a good return in the next few years.

1- Nippon India Multicap Fund

One-year return - 5.83%

Three-year return - 93.21%

Fund Size - ₹37593 crore

Current NAV - ₹258.88

Risk - Very High

2- Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund

One-year return - 16.33%

Three-year return - 30.29%

Fund Size - ₹24488 crore

Current NAV - ₹89.22

Risk - Very High

3- ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund

One-year return - 3.46%

Three-year return - 29.42%

Fund Size - ₹7434 crore

Current NAV - ₹170.56

Risk - Very High

4- Franklin Build India Fund

One-year return - Not Available

Three-year return - 28.51%

Fund Size - ₹2658 crore

Current NAV - ₹122.41

Risk - Very High

5- Quant Small Cap Fund

One-year return - -4.30%

Three-year return - 24.56%

Fund Size - ₹25183 crore

Current NAV - ₹244.22

Risk - Very High

You Can Get Maximum Returns from SIP Mutual Funds

Instead of investing a lump sum in a mutual fund, a good amount can be accumulated over the long term if it is done every month through SIP. However,

the sooner a Systematic Investment Plan is started, the better. It is important to start investing as soon as possible to take advantage of compound interest. Even if you start with ₹500, you can earn good returns in the long term by starting an SIP early.

Disclaimer: Be sure to consult your expert before investing money in any MF. Mutual funds are subject to stock market fluctuations, read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.

