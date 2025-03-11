These 5 Mutual Funds Could Be Return Masters! Invest This Holi!
Top Mutual Funds: Take advantage of the stock market decline! These mutual funds can provide excellent returns. Invest through SIP to accumulate a good amount in the long term.
Best Mutual Funds for Investment: The stock market has been experiencing a significant downturn for the past several months. As a result, investors are staying away. To take advantage of the market decline, investors should focus on a select few mutual funds that can provide excellent returns this Holi. These funds have given investors returns of up to 93% in the past few years. Thus, money invested now can earn you a good return in the next few years.
1- Nippon India Multicap Fund
One-year return - 5.83%
Three-year return - 93.21%
Fund Size - ₹37593 crore
Current NAV - ₹258.88
Risk - Very High
2- Motilal Oswal Midcap Fund
One-year return - 16.33%
Three-year return - 30.29%
Fund Size - ₹24488 crore
Current NAV - ₹89.22
Risk - Very High
3- ICICI Prudential Infrastructure Fund
One-year return - 3.46%
Three-year return - 29.42%
Fund Size - ₹7434 crore
Current NAV - ₹170.56
Risk - Very High
4- Franklin Build India Fund
One-year return - Not Available
Three-year return - 28.51%
Fund Size - ₹2658 crore
Current NAV - ₹122.41
Risk - Very High
5- Quant Small Cap Fund
One-year return - -4.30%
Three-year return - 24.56%
Fund Size - ₹25183 crore
Current NAV - ₹244.22
Risk - Very High
You Can Get Maximum Returns from SIP Mutual Funds
Instead of investing a lump sum in a mutual fund, a good amount can be accumulated over the long term if it is done every month through SIP. However,
the sooner a Systematic Investment Plan is started, the better. It is important to start investing as soon as possible to take advantage of compound interest. Even if you start with ₹500, you can earn good returns in the long term by starting an SIP early.
Disclaimer: Be sure to consult your expert before investing money in any MF. Mutual funds are subject to stock market fluctuations, read all scheme-related documents carefully before investing.