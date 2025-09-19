Stocks such as Elgi Equipment, Supriya Life and Bajaj Consumer are on the breakout radar with upside potential, say analysts.

SEBI-registered analysts have identified breakout opportunities in seven stocks with strong technical charts and rising volumes. From Biocon and KFin Technologies to Poly Medicure, Bajaj Consumer, they see potential for significant upside.

Let’s take a look at their stock recommendations.

Analyst Financial Sarthis has flagged three breakout stocks to watch.

Sammaan Capital: The stock is forming a flag and pole breakout pattern with strong volumes. It has been consolidating for the last 10 days and now looks poised for an upside move towards ₹144–₹145.

Biocon: The stock has given a strong horizontal breakout with volumes after 1 month of consolidation. Thursday’s low (₹358) will act as a key support.

KFin Technologies: The stock has seen a flat breakout with strong volumes, and the momentum looks good on the charts. There is upside potential to ₹1,198, with Thursday’s low (₹1,119) acting as a support.

Analyst Vinay Taparia has identified five breakout stocks with upside potential.

Bajaj Consumer has given a very good breakout with volumes. The stock can move to ₹295-₹330 in the short term, but a close below ₹230 negates this view.

Sammaan Capital has seen a good flag and pole breakout. The stock can move to ₹160 levels in the short term. A close below ₹135 invalidates this outlook.

Elgi Equipment has given a good breakout at lower levels with volumes. It has also formed bullish divergence a few days ago. The stock is expected to move to ₹585-₹605 levels over the next three to six months, with ₹480 acting as a strong support level on the downside. A close below ₹465 negates this view

Poly Medicure has formed a good bullish candle with volumes after taking support at the upward-moving trendline. The stock is expected to move to ₹2,150-₹2,300-₹2,525 in the short term. A close below ₹1,960 negates this view.

Supriya Lifescience has given a good breakout with volumes. It can move to the ₹790 levels in the short term. A close below ₹640 invalidates this outlook.

