Top 5 Auto Stocks That Took Over Retail Trader Conversations Last Week

From Workhorse’s fleet expansion to Rivian’s first-ever gross profit, these auto stocks saw the biggest retail buzz on Stocktwits in the week ended Feb. 21, 2025.

Workhorse Group Inc. (420% jump in message volume)

Workhorse Group announced that NorthStar Courier, a FedEx (FDX) Ground Contract Service Provider, will be the first customer to operate the new W56 208" extended wheelbase EV step van, complementing its existing W56 178" truck. The vehicle will be delivered through Workhorse dealer Ziegler Truck Group, with NorthStar Courier's purchase supported by Minnesota state grants to accelerate fleet electrification.

The stock is down over 31% year-to-date.

Ayro Inc. (100% jump in message volume)

Ayro launched a new robotics division focused on AI-driven EV manufacturing and received its first purchase order for high-tech EV chargers, which require precision assembly using robotic equipment. The client providing the purchase order has leased warehouse space from AYRO's partner, GLV, generating additional revenue.

The stock is down nearly 13% year-to-date.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (57% jump in message volume)

Mullen reported quarterly results showing widening losses, further denting retail investor confidence. First-quarter revenue reached $2.9 million, exceeding the past two fiscal years combined, but net losses ballooned by over 46%.

The company also announced a strategic partnership with EO Charging, offering electrification solutions for Bollinger Motors' commercial fleet customers.

The stock is down over 94% year-to-date.

XPeng Inc. (50% jump in message volume)

XPeng shares closed at a three-month high and hit a new 52-week high last week. The company strengthened its European presence as its official importer and distributor, Hedin Mobility Group, secured import and distribution rights for XPeng in Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The agreement includes vehicle sales, aftermarket services, and spare parts, with sales expected to begin in the second quarter of 2025. At launch, XPeng will introduce three models in these markets: the P7 sedan, the G9 flagship SUV, and the G6 coupe SUV.

Shares of XPeng are up nearly 60% year-to-date.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (28% jump in message volume)

Rivian reported its first-ever quarterly gross profit and record fourth-quarter revenue, driven by higher sales of regulatory credits, growth in software and services revenue, and increased R1 average selling prices. For 2024, it produced 49,476 vehicles and delivered 51,579 but guided 2025 deliveries to between 46,000 and 51,000.

Following the results, Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Rivian to 'Neutral' from 'Overweight,' citing lower delivery guidance, fewer electric delivery van deliveries, and worsening macro conditions, including the possible removal of the $7,500 EV tax credit.

However, the company received a price-target hike from Mizuho and Needham, citing improving profitability and strong owner satisfaction ahead of the upcoming R2 vehicle launch.

Rivian stock is down over 2.8% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

