Top 5 Auto Stocks That Got Retail Traders Talking The Most Last Week

Earnings, tariff concerns, AI partnerships, delivery milestones, and a high-profile merger standoff got Stocktwits users talking about these companies.

These five auto stocks notched the biggest jump in chatter on Stocktwits in the week ended Feb. 7, 2025:

Volcon Inc. (+1150% jump in message volume)

Volcon Inc. saw retail buzz soar, driven by the company's $12 million public offering of 6 million common units at $2 per unit. Each unit included a common share (or pre-funded warrant) and a registered warrant to purchase another share.

The company, which engages in the design and development of electric outdoor power sports vehicles, plans to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Volcon's stock tumbled 53% over the past week.

Ford Motor Company (+159% jump in message volume)

Ford reported strong quarterly earnings but issued a cautious 2025 outlook, projecting up to $8.5 billion in adjusted EBIT, lower than $10.2 billion in 2024.

CEO Jim Farley also addressed potential tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports under Donald Trump's administration, warning of significant industry-wide consequences.

Following the guidance, several analysts cut their price targets on Ford, and its stock slid nearly 5% last week.

Stellantis N.V. (+133% jump in message volume)

The Ram truck maker announced an expanded AI partnership with Paris-based Mistral AI to integrate artificial intelligence across vehicle engineering, manufacturing, and customer interactions.

However, traders focused more on Trump's proposed 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, which could disrupt Stellantis' supply chain.

The automaker is also dealing with leadership uncertainty after CEO Carlos Tavares abruptly left in December. The company expects to name a new CEO in the first half of 2025.

Stellantis stock edged up 3% last week.

Li Auto Inc. (+125% jump in message volume)

The Chinese EV maker generated a lot of retail buzz after announcing it delivered 29,927 vehicles in January 2025, bringing total deliveries to 1,163,799. The company also launched OTA update version 7.0, improving autonomous driving capabilities.

Macquarie analyst Eugene Hsiao upgraded Li Auto to 'Outperform' with a $29 price target, citing reduced downside risk. The brokerage sees current levels as attractive despite a lower fourth-quarter volume and potential sales weakness in Q2 due to a shift toward lower-priced L6 and L7 models.

Li's ADR shares jumped 17% last week.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (+100% jump in message volume)

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw retail chatter spike after reports surfaced that Nissan's board intends to reject Honda's revised merger terms. The Wall Street Journal, citing insiders, noted that Nissan opposes Honda's plan to make it a subsidiary instead of merging under a single holding company.

JPMorgan analyst Evan Piascik expressed skepticism about the deal materializing, highlighting tensions over Renault's equity premium, the delay of a formal announcement from January to mid-February, and Honda's push for cost-cutting measures at Nissan.

While JPMorgan is cautious about Nissan, it views Honda's standalone outlook as more stable.

Honda's U.S.-listed shares rose 4.8% last week.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

