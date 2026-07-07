Bank of America believes the recent decline in major telecom stocks is an overreaction, with Starlink unlikely to pose a meaningful competitive threat anytime soon.

The recent sell-off hitting major U.S. telecom stocks is deemed excessive by Wall Street experts, who anticipate a potential relief rally driven by strong upcoming earnings reports.

BofA upgraded T-Mobile to a “Buy" rating, stating that its strong foothold in metropolitan markets shields it from satellite-based competition.

Deployment of SpaceX's upgraded V3 satellites maintains a lingering, long-term competitive pressure on fixed wireless and cable providers.

The sharp decline in telecommunications stocks following anxiety over SpaceX’s satellite expansion is likely an overreaction, according to analysts at Bank of America (BofA) who view the immediate competitive threats as overblown.

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Fears regarding the disruption potential of Elon Musk’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet service, Starlink, triggered notable industry losses this year. The sell-off intensified following reports that Charter Communications (CHTR) explored a potential mobile partnership with SpaceX, sending SpaceX shares up more than 7%.

KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Brandon Nispel noted that the negative sentiment surrounding the sector weighs heavily despite a clear absence of near-term fundamental damage, projecting a relief rally backed by solid corporate guidance.

Strong Urban Footprint Benefits US Telcos

A core factor shielding established carriers from immediate satellite intrusion is geographic infrastructure. Starlink has primarily targeted rural and underserved communities where traditional ground infrastructure is lacking.

In a note to investors, BofA Securities analyst Michael Funk upgraded T-Mobile from Neutral to Buy, establishing a $220 price target. Funk emphasized that T-Mobile maintains a dominant 50% household share in major urban areas like New York City and Los Angeles, compared to just 24% in rural areas.

Satellite direct-to-device (D2D) capabilities face severe physical constraints, such as signal propagation hurdles and strict data capacity limits, when attempting to operate in dense metropolitan markets. As a result, urban-centric carriers face very little near-term threat from space-based alternatives.

Long-Term Risks Persist

Despite the near-term optimism, the telecom landscape is expected to evolve as SpaceX prepares to deploy its next-generation V3 satellites, which promise significantly stronger data connectivity.

While Starlink's exact mobile game plan remains unmapped, experts like Wolfe Research analyst Peter Supino point out that its broadband service already poses a highly credible, direct alternative to legacy cable and fixed wireless access.

TMUS, T, VZ Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bullish’ with ‘high’ message volumes for all three major telecom stocks. Retail chatter on the Stocktwits platform for TMUS, T and VZ stock soared between 100% and 300% compared to the previous session.

A user highlighted strong demand for fiber optics compared to satellite connectivity.

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AT&T (T) shares have plummeted 17% year-to-date (YTD), T-Mobile (TMUS) has slid 10% YTD, while Verizon Communications (VZ) rose about 3.5% for the same period.

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