TD Cowen maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on TransMedics with a $120 price target.

The firm pointed to growing U.S. transplant activity in heart, liver and lung procedures as a key driver for the company’s Organ Care System (OCS) technology.

Monthly U.S. transplant data shows heart, liver and lung transplant volumes rose about 5% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2026, according to Cowen.

In the first quarter of 2026, TransMedics generated $173.9 million in total revenue, representing a 21% increase year-over-year.



Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (TMDX) closed up 2% on Wednesday and edged up further after-hours after TD Cowen voiced optimism for the company’s continued revenue expansion in light of the broader growth in the transplant market.

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TD Cowen maintained its ‘Buy’ rating on TransMedics with a $120 price target, which represents a potential upside of about 77% from the stock’s last close. The firm pointed to growing U.S. transplant activity in heart, liver, and lung procedures as a key driver for the company’s Organ Care System (OCS) technology and its expanding logistics business.

Cowen’s Bullish Thesis On TMDX

TransMedics develops the portable Organ Care System, which preserves and perfuses donor hearts, lungs, and livers outside the body using warm, oxygenated blood. The company also runs a full-service National OCS Program and operates its own aviation logistics network to support faster and more reliable organ transport across the U.S.

Monthly U.S. transplant data shows heart, liver, and lung transplant volumes rose about 5% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2026, according to Cowen.

Aviation flight data linked to TransMedics’ transplant logistics operations showed even stronger expansion and support for ongoing operational scaling as the company moves beyond its early-stage program launches, it added.

TransMedics Continues To Scale Revenue

In the first quarter of 2026, TransMedics generated $173.9 million in total revenue, representing a 21% increase year-over-year and roughly 8% sequential growth from the previous quarter. Product revenue reached approximately $108 million, while service revenue (largely from its National OCS Program and logistics) contributed about $66 million.

The company ended the quarter with a strong cash position of $461.7 million in cash and cash equivalents, down modestly from $488.4 million at the end of 2025, as it continued investing in growth initiatives.

How Did TMDX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TMDX stock stayed within the ‘bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘high’ levels

A Stocktwits user acknowledged the drivers noted by TD Cowen but noted the importance of proper execution, which would determine whether the moment “evolves into a longer-cycle revaluation or remains sentiment-driven.”

According to data from Koyfin, eight of the 11 analysts covering TMDX rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while three rate it ‘Hold.’ The 12-month average price target on the stock is $117.33, presenting a potential upside of 73% from the stock’s last closing price.

TMDX stock has fallen 44% year-to-date.

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