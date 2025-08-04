President Donald Trump has already issued executive orders to allow companies to extract minerals from the seabed, aiming to reduce the country's reliance on China.

The Metals Company (TMC) stock jumped over 15% in premarket trading on Monday, with retail traders heavily speculating about the findings of the company’s pre-feasibility study, expected to be released later in the day.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about TMC was in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, while retail chatter was ‘high.’

Over the past week, the stock saw a 464% rise in retail message volume. The stock was the top trending ticker at the time of writing.

Monday’s retail enthusiasm followed TMC CEO Gerard Barron's announcement last week that the company would unveil its long-awaited pre-feasibility survey (PFS) report, which will assess the economic viability of deep-sea mining. The company has already applied for a commercial recovery permit with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

TMC will release an initial assessment report detailing the total estimated resources of the area. The twin reports could help the company receive institutional capital and greenlight the project.

“Loads of great news coming, huge upside...you can still get in early, but more waiting will equal more regret,” one user wrote.

“We'll be breaking that dependency on China's rare earth minerals soon enough,” another user wrote.

U.S. President Donald Trump has already issued executive orders to allow companies to extract minerals from the seabed, aiming to reduce the country's reliance on China, which dominates the rare earth market.

A Wall Street Journal report suggests that China has yet to approve the flow of critical minerals for defense firms. The defense industry is now paying five or more times the previous price for specific materials and seeking alternative sources, as a direct consequence of Beijing’s curb on exports.

Several private firms, such as Lockheed Martin, are also exploring partnering with deep-sea mining companies to provide a steady supply of critical minerals. In June, Korea Zinc acquired a stake in the company by investing $85.2 million.

TMC Stock has risen more than 400% over the past year.

