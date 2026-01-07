Aeva's 4D LiDAR was selected for Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion platform, cementing its role in future Level 3 and Level 4 autonomous vehicles.

Aeva's 4D LiDAR adds 3D sensing and a unique per-point, instant-velocity measurement to Hyperion's perception stack, enabling higher-confidence detection.

The partnership positions Aeva as a key LiDAR player for global automakers targeting production vehicles around 2028.

The announcement builds on Aeva's already strong run, which surged 180% in 2025 on solid revenue and profit growth.

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, several major tech companies unveiled new artificial intelligence–driven tools and products for the year. Among them, little-known Aeva Technologies announced a partnership that sent its shares soaring in aftermarket trading on Monday and pushed retail sentiment on Stocktwits toward 'extremely bullish' territory.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Aeva said its frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) 4D LiDAR technology has been selected for Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion autonomous vehicle reference platform. The company added that the move expands its role as a core LiDAR sensor supplier to global passenger and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers that have adopted Nvidia's autonomous driving architecture.

The announcement builds on Aeva's already strong run, which surged 180% in 2025 on solid revenue and profit growth, the launch of its new 4D LiDAR products, and an investment from Apollo late last year. Shares of the company surged more than 27% in after-hours trading, potentially setting them up for their best session since March 2025.

What Is Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion?

Nvidia's DRIVE Hyperion is an end-to-end platform for autonomous vehicles that helps develop, build, test, and validate self-driving systems. It serves as a blueprint for original equipment manufacturers to adopt rather than create from scratch.

The platform uses data from camera, radar, and LiDAR sensors to perceive the surrounding environment and localize the car on a map, eventually showcasing a safe path forward. That, along with Nvidia Drive AGX Thor and Nvidia DriveOS operating system, enables Level 3 and Level 4 automated driving features.

The Partnership

The company's 4D LiDAR adds 3D sensing and a unique per-point, instant-velocity measurement to Hyperion's perception stack, enabling higher-confidence detection, more stable tracking, and robust long-range performance in both day and night conditions.

Aeva and Nvidia will collaborate to integrate Aeva's platform into Hyperion to support production vehicle programs targeted for 2028.

How Are Stocktwits Users Reacting?

Retail sentiment on Aeva jumped to 'extremely bullish' from 'bearish' a day ago, with message volumes at 'extremely high' levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

The company has seen over 25% growth in Stocktwits users, with retail message volume jumping 400% over the same period.

Shares of Aeva have jumped 157% in the last 12 months.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<