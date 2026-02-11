Speaking to CoinDesk on the sidelines of Consensus Hong Kong, Charles Hoskinson laid out his vision in which users interact with blockchain-powered services without even realizing it.

According to the Cardano founder, consumer blockchain apps could unlock two to three billion users.

Charles Hoskinson said that the industry needs to stop ‘overfinancialising’ everything and work on seamless integration instead.

He stated that users should not need to understand blockchain for adoption to occur.

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson said Tuesday that blockchain technology needs to move beyond finance and into everyday consumer applications — including dating apps like Tinder, social media platforms and video games.

"I want to get to a point where your Tinder runs on blockchain, and you can prove properties of how tall you are, and how much money you make and where you're at. And, you can actually verify that the picture on the Tinder profile is real," Hoskinson said during an interview with CoinDesk on the sidelines of Consensus Hong Kong.

"I want to get to a point where video games are on it, a point where Facebook and other things run on this infrastructure,” he added. "That's what gonna bring 2-3 billion people in and that's what's going to change everything."

Blockchain Beyond Finance

According to him, the consumer shouldn’t need to care whether there’s a blockchain powering an app behind the scenes – as long as it works. “I don’t have to care how electricity works. I just flip the switch and magically it works,” he said. “We have got to do that as an industry and stop ‘overfinancialising’ everything.”

The overall cryptocurrency market was trending in the red on Tuesday night, down 1.8% to $2.37 trillion. Cardano slid alongside Bitcoin and the rest of the market. ADA’s price dropped 1.8% in the last 24 hours to around $0.258. Retail sentiment around the altcoin remained in ‘neutral’ territory, accompanied by ‘high’ levels of chatter over the past day.

ADA retail sentiment and message volume on February 11 as of 12:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Bitcoin’s price was down 2.9% to around $67,400. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the apex cryptocurrency remained in ‘bearish’ territory, while chatter fell to ‘high’ from ‘extremely high’ levels over the past day.

BTC retail sentiment and message volume on February 10 as of 12:15 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Who Is Charles Hoskinson?

For those unfamiliar with the eccentric founder, who recently announced he was no longer going to post on X, Hoskinson also co-founded Ethereum (ETH) with Vitkain Buterin as one of the original eight co-founders. He even had a brief tenure as CEO before leaving the project in 2014 over disagreements around whether the foundation should be for-profit or not.

Hoskinson was reportedly pushing for a for-profit model with venture capital funding and structured governance, while Buterin and the others were in favor of a nonprofit with decentralized and open-source control aligned with Bitcoin’s ethos.

After leaving Ethereum, he founded IOHK and Cardano to bring to life his vision of what a scalable, research-driven blockchain should look like.

