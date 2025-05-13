Technical charts suggest a potential breakout setup, but caution is advised below ₹61.

Suzlon is gaining traction on investors’ radar, with its shares surging 7% on Monday.

India’s leading green energy company has secured a few orders recently, including a major 378 MW order from NTPC Green Energy.

While the order boosts long-term fundamentals, SEBI-registered analysts say the stock remains technically trapped, facing stiff resistance at key levels that must be cleared before any bullish momentum can take hold.

On the technical front, A&Y Market Research notes that Suzlon is currently trading in a consolidation zone, with resistance around ₹59.75–₹61 and support between ₹46.80–₹47.77.

They highlight that a sustained close above ₹61, confirmed by at least one daily candle, could signal a potential trend reversal and open the path for further upside, with post-breakout targets at ₹70, ₹78, and ₹85.

A stop loss is suggested at ₹55, outlining a clear setup for a bullish move if the resistance zone is decisively breached.

Rohit Mehta also observes signs of early recovery but warns that major hurdles lie ahead.

He identifies strong buying interest in the ₹49.79–₹52.30 zone and pegs ₹70.16 as the next key resistance. Only a breakout above this level, followed by a move past the recent high of ₹86.05, would confirm a bullish trend reversal.

Surpassing this level could trigger a new bull run, possibly pushing the stock toward the triple-digit mark, he said.

On a more cautious note, Mayank Gupta believes Suzlon remains in a rectangular consolidation phase, with recent price action rejecting resistance at ₹61.30 and falling below the 100-day EMA.

His view suggests increased downside risk toward ₹47.70 in the short term, unless buyers step in decisively.

Suzlon shares have fallen 9% year-to-date (YTD).

Stocktwits’ Yash Upadhyay breaks down why Suzlon is in the spotlight! Watch here to discover analysis and views from SEBI registered advisors.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<