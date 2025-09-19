Roth Capital stated that it views Bloom Energy’s current positioning as perhaps the most positive in the company’s history.

Bloom Energy (BE) shares jumped 4% in early trading on Friday after Roth Capital raised the firm's price target to $73 from $34, noting that it remains positive on the company's expected momentum in the Commercial & Industrial segment.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Roth Capital maintained its ‘Neutral’ rating, according to TheFly. The firm stated that it views the company's current positioning as perhaps the most positive in Bloom's history.

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley also raised its price target on Bloom Energy, citing that Bloom’s new relationship was ramping with Oracle (ORCL), which is undergoing a "massive inflection in demand.”

Bloom Energy’s stock is set for its fourth straight day of gains on Friday. The stock has gained nearly 50% since Oracle reported its earnings on September 9. Retail sentiment on Bloom Energy remained unchanged in the ‘extremely bullish’ territory, with message volumes at ‘extremely high’ levels, according to data from Stocktwits.

BE sentiment and message volume September 19, 2025, as of 10 am ET | Source: Stocktwits

Wall Street has noted that Bloom Energy was well-positioned for success in powering artificial intelligence data centers following Oracle's results. Last week, Oracle announced that it expects cloud infrastructure revenue to reach $18 billion by the end of fiscal year 2026.

Roth Capital stated that it also believes expectations are now likely fully factoring in huge order flow in the near term.

A bullish user on Stocktwits opined that the stock could hit $200 by the end of 2026.

Shares of Bloom Energy have nearly doubled in a month and have gained 671% in the last 12 months.



For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<