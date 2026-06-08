Momentus highlighted its strengthened balance sheet and the progress on its current Vigoride space mission.

Momentus highlighted its debt-free status following recent share sales.

The company CEO stated that the company plans to use Vigoride 7 to carry out a series of in-space operations to support a range of cutting-edge systems for its customers.

For its upcoming missions and progress, the company noted that several other customer payloads have already started commissioning.

Shares of Momentus Inc. (MNTS) rose over 2% Monday after the U.S.-based space company announced it had strengthened its balance sheet to about $76 million in cash while making progress on its current space mission.

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MNTS’ Roadmap

During the first quarter, the company secured $16.7 million in net cash from financing activities, followed by a $5.0 million private placement on April 16, priced at $3.75 per share with a fundamental institutional investor.

In May 2026, Momentous raised approximately $10.5 million through the sale of Class A common stock. Later, on May 28, 2026, the firm closed a $25.0 million private placement of 2.94 million shares with existing institutional investors, bringing total cash, equivalents, and short-term investments to roughly $76.0 million

Momentus also stated that, as of today, following these transactions, it remains debt-free. “We have strategically executed on accelerating momentum in the space sector,” said John Rood, Chief Executive Officer at Momentus. “These investments will be focused on accelerating the Company’s growth in the expanding government and commercial space market.”

Vigoride 7 Mission Updates

Momentus has made progress on its current Vigoride 7 space mission, the company noted. “In March, we achieved a major milestone with the launch of our Vigoride 7 spacecraft carrying 10 payloads to low Earth orbit on the SpaceX Transporter-16 mission,” Rood added.

He also stated that the company plans to use Vigoride 7 to carry out a series of in-space operations to support a range of cutting-edge systems for its customers in the U.S. Defense Department organizations, NASA, and commercial customers.

The company also stated that after the launch on March 30, Vigoride 7 separated from SpaceX Falcon 9 in low Earth orbit and has been operating as planned.

Regarding its upcoming missions and progress, the company noted that several other customer payloads have already begun commissioning and operations, with the remaining payloads set to begin in the coming months as the mission advances.

These missions include the release of a NASA satellite and a rendezvous and proximity operations demonstration under a contract with SpaceWERX, the innovation arm of the U.S. Space Force.

What Retail Thinks Of MNTS

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment surrounding the stock has remained ‘bearish’ amid ‘low’ message volumes in the past 24 hours.

MNTS stock has gained over 165% so far this year.

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