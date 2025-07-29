Super Micro Computer will help AI infrastructure provider Digi Power X expand its ARMS 200 data center platform in Alabama.

AI server provider Super Micro Computer Inc (SMCI) saw a 361% increase in Stocktwits user message count in the last 24 hours, driven by buzz around its new partnership with AI infrastructure firm Digi Power X and growing excitement about the broader AI market.

Super Micro Computer stock inched 0.4% higher in Tuesday’s premarket. Retail sentiment around the stock improved to ‘bullish’ (71/100) from ‘neutral’ territory the previous day. Message volume jumped to ‘extremely high’ (76/100) from ‘normal’ levels in 24 hours.

SMCI’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 08:20 a.m. ET on July 29, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

A Stocktwits user said the stock is catching up to its peers.

A bullish user noted that Super Micro is among the most undervalued AI stocks in the U.S.

Digi Power X said it aims to expand its ARMS 200 data center platform in partnership with Super Micro Computer to deliver 40 megawatts (MW) of essential computing power and 55 MW overall at its main facility in Alabama, enough to handle around 10,240 Nvidia GPUs (graphic processing units).

Super Micro designs and manufactures servers, storage, and networking systems in-house across the U.S., Taiwan, and the Netherlands.

"Combined with our Supermicro partnership and Tier 3-certified design, we are positioning ourselves to scale the ARMS 200 from first deployments expected later this year into a full-fledged AI infrastructure network,” Digi said CEO Michel Amar.

The company earlier revealed it had placed an order with Super Micro for systems powered by Nvidia B200 GPUs to kick off the ARMS 200 platform.

The first rollout is expected to begin in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025.

Super Micro stock surged over 10% on Monday following a similar upward trend seen among other semiconductor companies.

The rally in chip stocks on Monday was boosted by a Financial Times report that the U.S. has paused certain tech export restrictions to China for the time being.

