Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating on CoreWeave, with a price target of $167, implying an upside potential of about 44% from current levels.

Cantor believes CoreWeave is on track to materially exceed Wall Street's backlog expectations for the quarter.

The firm also estimates that CoreWeave could generate nearly $40 billion in new contract bookings during the second quarter, roughly matching the record level achieved in the first quarter.

Cantor also believes CoreWeave has likely already secured about 90% of its targeted $30 billion annual recurring revenue goal for 2027.

Shares of CoreWeave Inc. (CRWV) rose in Tuesday's trading after Cantor Fitzgerald said investors may be overlooking a key disclosure that points to stronger contract growth and backlog momentum.

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According to TheFly, Cantor Fitzgerald said a supplemental disclosure in CoreWeave's recent bond offering memorandum has been "largely ignored" by equity investors.

CoreWeave shares were up nearly 9% in Tuesday morning’s trade.

Why Is Cantor Bullish On CRWV?

Cantor Fitzgerald stated that CoreWeave disclosed a run-rate earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) figure based on signed contracts, which Cantor used to assess the company's performance during the second quarter.

Based on that analysis, the firm believes CoreWeave is on track to materially exceed Wall Street's backlog expectations for the quarter.

Cantor also estimates that CoreWeave could generate nearly $40 billion in new contract bookings during the second quarter (Q2), roughly matching the record level achieved in the first quarter (Q1).

Looking further ahead, the firm believes CoreWeave has likely already secured about 90% of its targeted $30 billion annual recurring revenue (ARR) goal for 2027.

Given the company's contract momentum and revenue visibility, Cantor said the risk-reward profile remains attractive ahead of second-quarter earnings.

The firm reiterated its ‘Overweight’ rating on CoreWeave, with a price target of $167, implying an upside potential of about 44% from current levels.

CoreWeave Announces AI Training Milestone

CoreWeave announced on Tuesday that it trained the 671-billion-parameter DeepSeek-V3 AI model to target quality in approximately two minutes using 8,192 Nvidia Corp. (NVDA) GB300 GPUs across 2,048 nodes.

The company said it was the only participant to scale a GB300 platform beyond 2,048 GPUs on the workload, highlighting the performance of its AI infrastructure.

CRWV To Join Nasdaq-100 Index

CoreWeave announced last week that it has been selected for inclusion in the Nasdaq-100 Index and is expected to join the benchmark before the market opens on June 22, 2026, a development that could increase demand from index-tracking funds.

The announcement comes just over a year after CoreWeave's Nasdaq debut in March 2025, when the company raised $1.5 billion in the largest U.S. tech IPO since 2021.

How Did Retail Investors React To CRWV Stock?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits around CoreWeave trended in the ‘bullish’ territory at the time of writing, with message volumes at ‘high’ levels.

CRWV stock is up 61% year-to-date, but down 27% over the past 12 months.

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is up 37% over the past 12 months, while the iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW) is up 50%.

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