Shares of SUNation Energy (SUNE) shot up around 25% on Wednesday to their highest levels since May 2025 after the company announced a financing agreement with consumer energy platform Palmetto to support residential solar deployments beginning in 2026.

Under the agreement, SUNation will leverage Palmetto’s LightReach plan to offer lease and power purchase options, making solar solutions affordable for homeowners.

“This agreement represents an important step in strengthening our residential financing platform as we enter the post-investment tax credit (ITC) landscape in 2026,” said Scott Maskin, Founder and CEO of SUNation Energy.

SUNE Stock Rises 135% In The Past Week

SUNE stock, which closed at $0.78 on February 3, is now trading at $1.84, having risen over 135% during the period. The company, which offers solar, battery storage, and grid services, recently eliminated most of its long-term debt tied to a subsidiary by negotiating a one-time, lump-sum settlement of $800,000 on a $1.1 million obligation.

This move follows other balance-sheet initiatives, including a final cash distribution in December 2025 and the termination of Series A warrants in June 2025.

According to its latest financial filing, total sales for the quarter ended September 2025 rose 29% to $19 million, driven by residential segment sales. Net loss narrowed to $0.4 million from a loss of $3.3 million a year earlier.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits has remained in the ‘extremely bullish’ zone over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said the stock should climb beyond $2.05, or there could be a selloff.

Year-to-date, the stock has gained more than 80%

