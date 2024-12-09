This Nano-Cap AI Stock More Than Doubles Last Week With Retail Activity Picking Up Pace On Stocktwits

Gaxos’ new visual editor introduces a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of embedding AI-driven features directly into game projects

Gaxos.ai, Inc. ($GXAI) shares have been on a tear for the past two sessions, with retail chatter about the stock on the Stocktwits platform getting louder.

Roseland, New Jersey-based Gaxos.ai, which develops artificial intelligence apps for health and wellness, and gaming, announced the release of a visual editor for the Godot engine for game developers and publishers.

Godot is a free, all-in-one, cross-platform game engine that helps create 2D and 3D games.

The new visual editor introduces a user-friendly interface that simplifies the process of embedding AI-driven features directly into game projects, Gaxos said.

Vadim Mats, CEO of Gaxos, said, “We are thrilled to bring this powerful new tool to the Godot community.”

“In addition to our API that can be used with any game development engine, we strive to make game development simpler through our visual editors, tools and artificial intelligence integrations.”

Gaxos.ai stock jumped 83.10% on Friday before settling at $2.60. In the after-hours session, it gained an incremental 20.75% to $3.1394.

Notwithstanding the recent buoyancy, the stock is down over 36% for the year-to-date period.

Message volume on Stocktwits spiked last week, improving 2,000% over the past seven days.

A user touted Gaxos.ai as a one of the top stocks to watch this week, adding that the stock is set up well with $2.1-$2.3 acting as a strong support zone. Overall the stock has potential to go past $4.75, the user said.

Another said the stock is the newest microcap AI stock to explode.

