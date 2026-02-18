The new $300 million share repurchase program follows a $136 million buyback in 2025, which repurchased more than 9 million shares.

Upwork Inc. (UPWK) shares were up nearly 10% in Wednesday’s pre-market trade after the company announced a share repurchase program.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The human and AI-powered freelance marketplace announced that its board of directors has approved a new $300 million share repurchase program.

“2025 was a pivotal year for Upwork, as we returned to GSV growth and delivered record financial results,” said Upwork CEO Hayden Brown. “Our performance and strong balance sheet position us to return value to shareholders while continuing to invest in the key growth levers already delivering value for our business,” he added.

The new $300 million share repurchase program follows a $136 million buyback in 2025, which repurchased more than 9 million shares.

Get updates to this developing story directly on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<