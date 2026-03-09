Autozi Internet Technology announced that its controlling shareholder had invested $7 million as per an earlier commitment.

The company also said that the controlling shareholder, together with other investors, has proposed an additional $110 million investment.

The additional investment has been pledged for $1.30 per share, which the company said would help with supplementing its liquidity and accelerating its strategic expansion.

The freshly-proposed equity investment is intended to strengthen the company’s cash reserves, fund expansion across operations and technology, and improve its capital structure, among other things.

Shares of Chinese automotive service platform Autozi Internet Technology garnered retail attention after it rallied more than 215% on Monday.

Retail Reaction

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around AZI shares jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, message volumes surged from ‘extremely low’ to ‘extremely high’ levels.

One bullish user said AZI shares would hit ‘dollar land’ for certain. Shares of the company were trading around $0.83 at the time of writing, after opening at $0.55 on Monday.

Another bullish user predicted that it could go beyond $3 because of its ‘micro float’. A micro-float stock is a company that has a very small number of publicly tradable shares, usually under 10 million, making it prone to sharp price swings, as limited supply can make prices more sensitive to small shifts in demand.

Meanwhile, a third user said the ‘party is just getting started.’

Shareholder Investment Details

Autozi Internet Technology said that the $7 million investment will assist with operational continuity, maintaining and expanding core business activities, and improving short-term working capital conditions.

“This timely capital injection provides necessary financial buffer for the Company to navigate industry cyclical fluctuations, supply chain adjustments, and macroeconomic uncertainties, ensuring stable operations and sustained service quality in core business segments,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the freshly-proposed $110 million equity investment, is intended to strengthen the company’s cash reserves, fund expansion across operations and technology, improve its capital structure by reducing debt reliance, and boost market confidence through strong insider backing.

AZI stock has declined more than 96% in the past year. The company hit its 52-week high of $69 in April 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<