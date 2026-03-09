The company announced the acquisition of a minority stake in an AI-infrastructure company in an all-stock deal.

Shares of La Rosa Holdings Corp (LRHC) surged more than 25% on Monday after the company made its foray into the AI infrastructure market with the acquisition of a minority stake in Consensus Core Technologies.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

La Rosa signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Consensus, a provider of infrastructure for artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, in an all-stock deal, with no cash consideration.

If completed, current La Rosa shareholders would own about 3.1% of the combined company, while Consensus equity holders would control the remaining 96.9%. Consensus will also appoint the post-transaction CEO and chairman.

Consensus develops high-performance data centers and GPU cloud platforms across the U.S. and Canada.

Get updates to this developing story on Stocktwits.<

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<