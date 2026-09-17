Intel shares could double within two years, driven by potential manufacturing partnerships with tech giants and strong demand for AI chips.

Melius Research set a baseline target of $165 for Intel, while analyst Ben Reitzes expects the stock to reach $200 within 24 months.

Growth projections hinge on Intel securing foundry deals with major clients like Apple, Tesla, and hyperscalers for its advanced 14A manufacturing process.

SK Hynix pushed back on a media report that stated the company is looking to lease space at Intel’s Ohio facility to manufacture its memory chips in the U.S.

Intel Corp. (INTC) received a glowing Wall Street projection that foresees the chipmaker's stock price roughly doubling over the next two years.

Investment research firm Melius Research issued a "buy" rating on the Santa Clara-based firm. While Melius set an official price target of $165—roughly 70% upside from recent closing levels—analyst Ben Reitzes highlighted a path to $200 over the next two years.

Despite Reitzes' bullish thesis, Melius remains in the minority on Wall Street. According to Koyfin tracking data, only 15 of 49 analysts covering Intel rate the equity as a "buy" or "strong buy," while 32 maintain a "hold" rating. The consensus price target sits lower at $116.37, though Melius holds the Street-high projection of $200.

INTC stock ended 4% higher on Wednesday following the analyst outlook.

Manufacturing Partnerships Fueling Optimism

The optimistic outlook relies heavily on momentum within Intel Foundry Services, particularly the company's advanced 14A semiconductor node designed for high-performance computing. Reitzes noted that if high-volume production accelerates by 2028 alongside commitments from major industry players like Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA), the manufacturing division alone could command a significant valuation.

At the same time, Intel's core product units could benefit from rising average selling prices for AI-enabled PCs, and growing demand for AI workloads. Combining manufacturing upside with product earnings could push total share value to the $200 threshold.

Possible Deal With SK Hynix?

South Korean memory maker SK Hynix (SKHY) is evaluating an agreement to lease space at Intel's upcoming manufacturing plant in Ohio, Reuters reported. The arrangement would mark SK Hynix's first time producing memory components on U.S. soil.

However, SK Hynix pushed back on the report. In a statement, SK Hynix said it is "reviewing various measures, including establishing additional production bases, to strengthen the competitiveness of its memory business," but added that "no matters have been determined at this stage."

INTC Stock: Retail View

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits was ‘bearish’ with ‘normal’ message volumes.

INTC stock has surged 181% year-to-date.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<