ArriVent BioPharma’s experimental lung cancer treatment failed to meet its primary endpoint in a Phase 3 trial.

Firmonertinib did not significantly improve progression-free survival compared with chemotherapy.

The 240 mg dose produced a 60% confirmed response rate, compared to 33% for chemotherapy.

The company continues to test the drug in a separate Phase 3 trial

Shares of ArriVent BioPharma (AVBP) crashed over 48% to a record low on Tuesday after the biotech company said its experimental lung-cancer treatment failed to meet the main goal of a Phase 3 trial.

AVBP stock also clocked its biggest ever single-day slump.

Firmonertinib Misses Main Goal

The Phase 3 Furvent study tested Firmonertinib as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer with mutations, a difficult-to-treat form of the disease. The study’s primary endpoint was progression-free survival, or how long patients lived without their cancer worsening, as assessed by an independent review committee.

Patients receiving the higher 240 mg dose had median progression-free survival of 11 months, compared with 9.5 months for chemotherapy. However, the result did not reach statistical significance.

However, the 240 mg dose produced a 60% confirmed response rate, compared to 33% for chemotherapy.

Firmonertinib To Be Developed In A Different Trial

Firmonertinib has already received Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug designations in the U.S. and is approved in China for several EGFR-mutant lung cancer indications.

The company said it is reviewing the full Furvent dataset before deciding the program’s next steps. The company continues to test the drug in a separate Phase 3 trial.

What’s In The Pipeline?

Beyond lung cancer, ArriVent is developing ARR-217 for gastrointestinal cancers. The drug is currently in Phase 1b dose optimization. It is also developing ARR-002, an experimental therapy for ovarian and endometrial cancers that received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance to begin human testing in May.

ArriVent ended June with $373.1 million in cash and investments, up from $312.8 million at the end of 2025. Management said the balance should be sufficient to fund operations through 2028.

Retail Turns Extremely Bullish

Despite the slump, retail sentiment surrounding AVBP on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ from ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

One user said the stock was “way undervalued.”

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Another user expects the stock to climb to at least $17 by the end of the session. It is currently trading at around $14.8.

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The stock is down around 30% so far this year.

Also read: SPCX Stock Rallies 20% In Three Sessions – Why Does Goldman See Another 30% Upside?

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