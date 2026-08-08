Natera and Halozyme Therapeutics saw gains above 15%, led by bullish Wall Street commentary after better-than-expected second-quarter results.

Natera reported second-quarter revenue of $752.8 million, well above Wall Street estimates of $661.3 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

BTIG raised its price target on NTRA to $320 from $290, while JPMorgan increased its target to $360 from $315.

Leerink upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ and raised its price target to $110 from $83, according to TheFly.

Shares of Natera (NTRA) and Halozyme Therapeutics (HALO) hit fresh 52-week highs on Friday, with NTRA recording its biggest single-day gains since November 2024, after analysts raised their price targets on the stock, following better-than-expected second-quarter results.

At the time of writing, NTRA shares traded 19.2% higher, having hit an intraday high of $322, while HALO stock was up 17.6%, after hitting an intraday high of $100.7.

Natera Raises FY2026 Revenue Outlook

Natera’s second-quarter earnings beat and increased full-year 2026 revenue outlook were followed by price target raises by BTIG and JPMorgan on Friday.

Natera reported second-quarter revenue of $752.8 million, up 37.7% from a year earlier and well above Wall Street estimates of $661.3 million, according to Fiscal.ai. The company reported a net loss of $0.47 per share, narrower than consensus estimates of a loss of $0.51 per share.

The company also raised its 2026 revenue guidance to $2.85 billion to $2.91 billion, up from its previous forecast of $2.74 billion to $2.82 billion.

BTIG raised its price target to $320 from $290, citing strong revenue growth, record Signatera testing volumes and higher guidance. Signatera is Natera’s proprietary testing method to analyze tumors.

JPMorgan increased its target to $360 from $315, calling it an “exceptional” quarter for Signatera and adding that the company’s long-term growth opportunities remain underappreciated.

Retail sentiment surrounding NTRA on Stocktwits changed to ‘neutral’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock has gained more than 28% so far in 2026.

Wall Street Bets On Halozyme’s Drug Delivery Technology

Following better-than-expected second-quarter earnings, Leerink upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics stock to ‘Outperform’ from ‘Market Perform’ and raised its price target to $110 from $83, according to The Fly.

On Thursday, Halozyme posted a 48% jump in Q2 revenue to $481 million, well above Wall Street estimates of $402.3 million, according to Fiscal.ai. Royalty revenue came in at $307.7 million, while earnings of $2.28 per share also beat analysts' expectations of $1.82.

Leerink said recent licensing deals for its patented drug delivery technology Enhanze reinforce its view that drugmakers are unlikely to develop competing technologies in-house after patent expiration in 2029.

Separately, Wells Fargo raised its price target to $95 from $75, saying higher royalty revenue from Ocrevus' subcutaneous rollout and upcoming Enhanze launches provide additional room for growth.

Retail sentiment surrounding HALO on Stocktwits flipped to ‘bullish’ from ‘bearish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘high’ message volumes. The stock has gained more than 43% so far this year.

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