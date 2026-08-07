Bank of America says investor optimism has reached its most extreme level since 2021.

Bank of America’s proprietary Bull & Bear Indicator jumped to 9.7, signaling extreme market optimism.

Strategists recommend rotating away from high-beta sectors like tech, banks, and semiconductors toward defensive assets, cash, and short-duration holdings.

Key market benchmark ETFs such as SPY and tech-heavy QQQ rose on Friday.

Bank of America Corp. (BAC) is warning investors that market optimism has reached dangerous levels, triggering a signal to scale back on riskier investments.

According to a research note led by chief investment strategist Michael Hartnett, the bank’s proprietary Bull & Bear Indicator climbed from 9.4 to 9.7, marking its most extreme bullish reading since 2021. The surge was driven by widespread equity market momentum, tightening global credit spreads, and substantial capital surges into speculative junk bonds.

“We remain in summer Retreat/Rotate not Reload camp,” Hartnett said. “We recommend investors retreat from risk assets and/or rotate into some defensives, duration and US dollar.”

U.S. equities gained in Friday’s afternoon trade, with the S&P 500 hitting record highs.

Time to Rotate Into Defensives

Given the overheated sentiment, Bank of America strategists advocate a tactical retreat from vulnerable "risk assets." The firm advises market participants to adopt a "summer Retreat/Rotate" strategy rather than aggressively buying dips.

Specifically, the strategists urge reallocation toward defensive market corners—such as consumer staples, real estate investment trusts (REITs), small-cap stocks, and biotechnology—alongside allocations to fixed income and the U.S. dollar. These areas are expected to offer safer harbor compared to sectors more sensitive to monetary shifts or high valuations, including commercial banking, industrials, and microchip manufacturers.

Defensive sector indexes rose on Friday, with the S&P Consumer Discretionary index gaining 1.5%, followed by a 1% gain in materials and a 0.4% rise in industrial sectors.

Record Fund Inflows Fuel Warning

The surge in sentiment coincides with massive liquidity pouring into financial markets. Equity funds pulled in a massive $32.9 billion in weekly flows, with exchange-traded funds attracting $40.1 billion even as mutual funds logged $7.2 billion in redemptions. U.S. stock funds captured $9.6 billion alone, placing annual annualized inflows on pace for a record-breaking $652 billion.

Fixed income also recorded substantial demand, with investment-grade bond funds absorbing $10.2 billion and high-yield corporate bonds pulling in $4.1 billion—its strongest weekly influx in over two years. Meanwhile, money market cash holdings saw an additional $53.7 billion added.

Retail View On SPY, QQQ

At the time of writing, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), which tracks the S&P 500 index, was up 0.4%; the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) rose 0.8%; and the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (DIA) gained 0.1%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits regarding the S&P 500 ETF was in the ‘bullish’ territory.

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