GE Vernova’s revenue topped Wall Street estimates, and the company raised its full-year revenue outlook, though earnings per share came in below consensus.

GE Vernova CEO Scott Strazik said the company now expects to have at least 125 GW of gas equipment under contract by the end of 2026, up from the prior target of 110 GW.

The CEO also said data center orders have already exceeded $5 billion this year, more than double the company's total for all of 2025.

Some retail traders on Stocktwits viewed GEV stock’s pre-market sell-off as an overreaction, pointing instead to the stronger backlog and higher guidance.

GE Vernova (GEV) plummeted in early morning trade on Tuesday, on track to erase the stock's gains for the week, after the company beat revenue estimates and raised its full-year guidance but missed earnings expectations.

The revised outlook marks another step higher for the energy company’s backlog, which has grown steadily from $150 billion at the end of 2025 to $163 billion after the first quarter (Q1), and now stands at $176 billion.

GEV’s stock fell as much as 8% in pre-market trade. It was among the top trending tickers on Stocktwits at the time of writing. Platform data showed a jump in chatter of nearly 400%. Retail sentiment flipped from 'bearish' to 'bullish' terrirtory over the past day.

GEV stock performance year-to-date. | Source: Koyfin

GEV Revenue Tops Estimates, EPS Misses

GE Vernova reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47, missing the $3.10 consensus estimate, as per Koyfin. Revenue came in at $11.1 billion, ahead of Wall Street’s expected $10.8 billion. The company raised its full-year 2026 guidance to approximately $46 billion, up from $45 billion.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $46 billion, up from its prior forecast of $45 billion.

GEVstock retail sentiment on July 22 as of 7:30 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Many retail investors on Stocktwits argued the market reaction overlooked the company's stronger outlook. One trader described the move as an "over reaction," pointing to the revenue beat and higher guidance.

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Another said investors should "hold and wait out the algo FUD," suggesting the decline reflected short-term trading activity rather than any deterioration in the company's underlying business.

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GEV’s stock has gained over 65% this year and risen over 85% in the last 12 months.

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