These 5 Health Care Stocks Saw The Sharpest Retail Interest Jump Last Week

These five small-cap pharma and biotech stocks drew heavy attention on Stocktwits last week, driven by key trial results, FDA updates, and promising drug developments.

These five health care stocks, all belonging to small- or micro-cap categories, notched the highest jump in Stocktwits followers in the week ended Feb. 7, 2025:

GH Research PLC (+103% jump in followers)

GH Research PLC focuses on developing mebufotenin-based therapies for treatment-resistant depression. The company’s inhalable candidate, GH001, met its primary endpoint in a Phase 2b trial, showing a significant reduction in depression scores compared to placebo. Secondary endpoints also showed improvements, with no serious adverse events reported.

Despite the promising data, GHRS stock fell more than 28% over the past week.

Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (+40% jump in followers)

Lipella Pharmaceuticals received FDA approval for an Expanded Access Program for LP-310, an oral rinse for treating oral lichen planus. The condition affects around 6 million Americans and currently has no FDA-approved therapies. The program allows patients with serious unmet medical needs to access the treatment outside of clinical trials.

Following the announcement, LIPO stock climbed nearly 14% last week.

MBX Biosciences Inc. (+39% jump in followers)

MBX Biosciences, focused on peptide therapies for endocrine and metabolic disorders, had no major catalyst last week. However, in January, the company reported positive results from a Phase 1 trial of its long-acting GLP-1 receptor antagonist, MBX 1416, which showed a favorable safety profile.

MBX shares surged more than 25% over the past week.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (+29% jump in followers)

Rani Therapeutics, which is developing oral alternatives to injectable biologics, shared new preclinical data on its RaniPill capsule for delivering semaglutide. The study showed successful drug delivery with bioavailability and weight-loss effects comparable to subcutaneous administration. The company plans to start Phase 1 trials of a GLP-1/GLP-2 dual agonist in 2025.

RANI stock rose over 12% last week.

Invivyd Inc. (+21% jump in followers)

Invivyd, which focuses on monoclonal antibodies for viral diseases, reported positive data from its ongoing Phase 1/2 trial of VYD2311, a potential alternative to COVID-19 vaccines. The candidate showed strong antiviral activity and a promising safety profile. The data, combined with results from its Phase 3 CANOPY trial, support its potential as a long-acting COVID-19 treatment.

Invivyd shares soared over 355% last week.

