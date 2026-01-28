The Trade Desk said it has appointed Tahnil Davis as interim Chief Financial Officer, after Alex Kayyal stepped down.

TTD said it is conducting a search for a permanent CFO.

Wells Fargo in a note said that CFO Alex Kayyal’s announcement signals "continued fundamental and narrative volatility".

Wells Fargo said it believes Trade Desk should seek out a candidate with public company CFO experience as neither of its prior CFOs had such experience.

Shares of The Trade Desk slumped nearly 5% on Monday after its CFO Alex Kayyal stepped down.

The Trade Desk said it has appointed Tahnil Davis as interim Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective January 24, while it conducts a search for a permanent successor.

Management Volatility

The stock in morning trading was down 6% to $34.42. Wells Fargo in a note said given that CFO Alex Kayyal joined Trade Desk six months ago, the announcement signals "continued fundamental and narrative volatility".

Wells believes management turnover is likely contributing to difficulty for the company to counter the Amazon (AMZN) demand-side platform competition narrative.

Wells Fargo said it believes The Trade Desk should seek out a candidate with public company CFO experience as neither of its prior CFOs had such experience.

Davis, the interim finance chief, currently serves as the company’s Chief Accounting Officer and has been with The Trade Desk for nearly 11 years.

Q4 Revenue Expectation Disappoints.

The company said on Monday that it expects fourth quarter (Q4) revenue of at least $840 million. Analysts on average are expecting Q4 revenue of $841 million, according to data from fiscal.ai.

The company said it expects adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of approximately $375 million.

The Trade Desk expects to release financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2025 after the market closes on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

Retail sentiment around TTD trended in ‘bullish’ territory amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user said that TTD’s CEO should step leave the firm.

Shares in the company have fallen 70% over the past year.

