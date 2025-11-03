Pfizer filed the lawsuit against Metsera, Inc., its controlling stockholders, and Novo Nordisk A/S, alleging that Novo Nordisk’s recent proposal to acquire Metsera constitutes an anticompetitive action.

The lawsuit alleges that Novo Nordisk’s recent proposal to acquire Metsera constitutes an anticompetitive action by the company to protect its dominant market position in GLP-1 drugs by capturing and killing a nascent American competitor before it gains the support of Pfizer.

Pfizer further added that it intends to seek all appropriate remedies, including injunctive relief, to ensure that Novo Nordisk’s proposed transaction is not permitted to move forward.

Pfizer also filed a separate lawsuit last week against Metsera, its Board of Directors, and Novo Nordisk in the Delaware Court of Chancery, asserting claims for breach of contract.

Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk (NVO) announced on Thursday that it has submitted an unsolicited proposal to acquire Metsera, Inc. (MTSR), following Pfizer's (PFE) agreement to acquire the smaller obesity biopharmaceutical company in September. Metsera has now given Pfizer four business days to negotiate potential adjustments to the existing transaction. The company also noted it would be entitled to terminate the Pfizer merger agreement if Novo’s proposal continues to constitute a superior proposal.

