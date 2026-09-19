Cathie Wood's ARK Invest funds made a broad move out of crypto-linked assets during the week, led by the sale of more than 1.5 million shares of the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF.

The firm's crypto selling also included Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Circle Internet Group, Coinbase Global and Bullish.

CoreWeave was the biggest reversal, with ARK selling 64,923 shares on Monday before buying 239,083 shares across ARKK and ARKW on Thursday.

ARK also trimmed large technology and biotech holdings including Palantir, Shopify, Tempus AI, Amazon, AMD and 10x Genomics.

Cathie Wood's Ark Invest funds spent Monday exiting nearly every crypto-linked position across the firm's ETFs, then spent Thursday buying back into a name it had sold just three days earlier – CoreWeave (CRWV).

The Crypto Clean-Out

On Monday, ARK sold more than 1.5 million shares of its own ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) across the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) and ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF), the single largest trade of the week by volume as of Friday morning.

The same day, the funds sold Bitmine Immersion Technologies (BMNR), Circle Internet Group (CRCL) across two separate ETFs, Coinbase (COIN), and Bullish (BLSH).

ARKB’s price has fallen over 3% this week. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the ETF remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past week.

CRCL stock took the biggest fall among the cohort, falling over 12% since Monday, followed by COIN stock, which dipped over 9%. BLSH and BMNR shares each fell around 7%.

ARK, CRCL, COIN, BLSH, BMNR stock price performance week-to-date on September 18 as of 5:30 a.m. ET | Source: Koyfin

Combined, it amounted to a same-day retreat from every form of crypto exposure in ARK's active funds. They had direct bitcoin exposure through ARKB, exchange exposure through Coinbase and Bullish, and stablecoin infrastructure through Circle.

However, Monday's selling wasn't limited to crypto. ARK also trimmed Palantir (PLTR), Shopify (SHOP), Tempus AI (TEM), Amazon (AMZN), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), along with a cluster of genomics and biotech names including 10x Genomics (TXG), Natera (NTRA), Illumina (ILMN), GeneDx (WGS), and Twist Bioscience (TWST). Alphabet (GOOGL) shares were sold across multiple funds throughout the week in smaller increments.

The CoreWeave Reversal

CoreWeave was part of Monday's selling too, with ARK's flagship ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) offloading 64,923 shares. But by Thursday, the fund had reversed course. ARKK and ARKW together bought 239,083 CoreWeave shares, more than triple what was sold three days earlier, for a net addition of roughly 174,000 shares on the week.

The reversal makes CoreWeave the only name in ARK's trading this week that moved in both directions. The buying came after CoreWeave announced that it signed new compute contracts at roughly $40 million per megawatt, was planning to raise $3 billion from a private offering of convertible senior notes due 2033, and a new at-the-market (ATM) program covering upto 35 million shares of its Class A common stock.

CRWV stock has fallen almost 4% this week. On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the company moved to ‘bullish’ from ‘neutral’ territory over the past week.

CRWV stock retail sentiment on September 18 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

Elsewhere in the Portfolio

Outside of the crypto-CoreWeave story, ARK's other notable moves this week were smaller and steadier.

AeroVironment (AVAV) was bought across three separate funds, ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ) and ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (ARKX), on both Monday and Tuesday, part of a consistent defense and drone accumulation rather than a single large bet.

AVAV stock has gained 6.5% so far this week. Retail sentiment around the company on Stocktwits fell to ‘neutral’ from ‘extremely bullish’ over the past week.

AVAV stock retail sentiment on September 18 as of 9:45 a.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG) bought Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) and Guardant Health (GH) while selling 10x Genomics, and ARKW added to Meta Platforms (META) on Monday.

Here's the past week's ARK trades summing shares traded across all funds, sorted largest to smallest by total volume:

# Ticker Company Total Shares Traded Direction Funds Involved 1 ARKB ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF 1,528,953 Sell ARKW, ARKF 2 TXG 10x Genomics 322,723 Sell ARKK, ARKG 3 CRWV CoreWeave 304,006 Mixed (Sell 64,923 / Buy 239,083 — Net Buy) ARKK, ARKW 4 IONS Ionis Pharmaceuticals 166,585 Buy ARKG 5 BMNR Bitmine Immersion Technologies 153,881 Sell ARKK 6 CRCL Circle Internet Group 142,350 Sell ARKK, ARKW 7 TEM Tempus AI 87,027 Sell ARKK 8 IRDM Iridium Communications 80,464 Sell ARKX 9 SHOP Shopify 49,844 Sell ARKK 10 GH Guardant Health 48,628 Buy ARKG 11 GOOG/GOOGL Alphabet 38,567 Sell ARKK, ARKW 12 AVAV AeroVironment 38,053 Buy ARKQ, ARKX 13 COIN Coinbase Global 36,628 Sell ARKK 14 PLTR Palantir Technologies 34,548 Sell ARKK 15 WGS GeneDx Holdings 22,586 Sell ARKK 16 AMD Advanced Micro Devices 20,470 Sell ARKK, ARKW 17 AMZN Amazon.com 20,000 Sell ARKK 18 BLSH Bullish 18,280 Sell ARKK 19 TWST Twist Bioscience 15,138 Sell ARKK 20 META Meta Platforms 10,997 Buy ARKW 21 ILMN Illumina 9,327 Sell ARKK 22 SLMT Brera Holdings 8,610 Sell ARKK, ARKW, ARKF 23 NTRA Natera 7,805 Sell ARKK 24 TDY Teledyne Technologies 5,494 Sell ARKQ Source: Compilation from ARK Invest’s daily trade disclosures.< Read also: CORZ Stock Gets AMD Boost, While HUT, CIFR, WULF Shares Win Tenant Nod As Wells Fargo Backs Bitcoin Miners’ AI Pivot

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