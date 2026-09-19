Individual investor confidence has dropped to its lowest level in over a year amid persistent energy costs and tighter monetary policy.

Over half of surveyed retail investors expressed a negative outlook on equities, pushing net sentiment to its lowest point since May 2025.

A fresh interest rate hike, along with elevated oil prices, contributed to rising market anxiety.

Most market participants reported holding elevated cash positions to guard against ongoing volatility.

Individual investors have turned deeply pessimistic about the stock market, driving sentiment to a 16-month low amid persistent energy cost pressures and renewed policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

According to the latest survey released Friday by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), bearish sentiment surged to 53.3%. Meanwhile, bullish expectations fell to 28.8%, marking the lowest proportion of optimistic retail traders in 12 months.

The shift in mood comes as the Federal Reserve enacted its first interest rate increase since 2023, compounded by sustained high oil prices that continue to weigh on market expectations.

The S&P 500 index and Dow Jones were on track to drop about 0.2% and 1.6% this week, while the Nasdaq 100 added 0.6%. Retail sentiment on Stocktwits towards SPY, QQQ, and DIA was 'bearish' with 'high' message volumes.

Unusually Wide Bull-Bear Spread

The difference between optimistic and pessimistic investors—known as the bull-bear spread—plunged to -24.5 percentage points. This marks the lowest reading for the index since May 2025 and keeps the metric below its long-term historical average of 6.5 percentage points for a ninth straight week.

Charles Rotblut, vice president of AAII, noted in a statement that the current gap between bulls and bears has reached "unusually low" territory.

While extreme pessimism often reflects heightened fear across trading desks, contrarian market participants often view such low sentiment readings as potential buying signals, seeing high bullishness as a sign of market complacency. Sentiment has fallen even as the S&P 500 Index trades within roughly 2% of its record high following late-summer price swings.

Investors Build Up Cash Reserves

In response to market uncertainty, retail accounts are increasingly shifting toward safer asset classes.

More than 50% of survey participants reported holding above-average cash allocations, reflecting a clear pivot toward risk mitigation. Furthermore, 19.1% of respondents indicated that their cash holdings were "much higher than normal," pointing to strong defensive positioning among individual traders.

The SPDR S&P 500 Index (SPY) slipped about 0.4% this week, the Dow Jones ETF (DIA) eased 1.6%, and the tech-heavy Invesco QQQ (QQQ) index rose 0.6%.

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits towards SPY, QQQ, and DIA was 'bearish' with 'high' message volumes.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<