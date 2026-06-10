TGTX’s early-stage study showed the injectable form of BRIUMVI delivered quick and meaningful symptom relief in most myasthenia gravis patients.

The company also said it has started a larger mid-stage trial that could support future approval for MG.

Briumvi is currently approved for treating multiple sclerosis.

The company is now testing the subcutaneous version of the drug in both myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis.

Shares of TG Therapeutics (TGTX) climbed 6% on Tuesday after the company announced encouraging early clinical results for a subcutaneous version of its drug BRIUMVI in patients with myasthenia gravis (MG).

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Myasthenia gravis is a chronic autoimmune neuromuscular disease that causes weakness in voluntary muscles, causing symptoms including drooping of the eyelids, difficulty speaking, and difficulty in holding objects. TGTX’s early-stage study showed the injectable form of BRIUMVI delivered quick and meaningful symptom relief in most patients, with a safety profile matching the already-approved intravenous version. The company also said it has started a larger mid-stage trial that could support future approval for MG — potentially expanding BRIUMVI beyond its current use in multiple sclerosis (MS).

Trial Outcomes

In the small early-stage study, 11 patients with MG received subcutaneous BRIUMVI. By week 24, 82% of them had a clinically meaningful improvement in daily activities. The median time to noticeable benefit was about 30 days. The drug was generally well tolerated, with side effects in line with what doctors have seen with the IV form used in MS patients.

BRIUMVI is already FDA-approved as an IV infusion for adults with relapsing forms of MS, another autoimmune disease that disrupts communication between the brain and the rest of the body.

The subcutaneous version now in testing aims to make treatment far more convenient: instead of clinic infusions lasting an hour or more, patients could eventually self-inject at home on a less frequent schedule

“These encouraging results support continued development of BRIUMVI in MG and also mark an important milestone in expanding the potential utility of BRIUMVI beyond Multiple Sclerosis,” CEO Michael S. Weiss said. He added that the new Phase 2 trial tests a smart approach: using a fast-acting drug first for quick relief, then switching to BRIUMVI for longer-term control, which could mean fewer ongoing treatments for patients.

The company continues to advance the subcutaneous program in MS as well, with late-stage data expected later this year or early 2027.

How Did TGTX Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, real sentiment around TGTX rose from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

A Stocktwits user opined that the stock is “very undervalued.”

Another opined that the stock is on the brink of a breakout.

According to data from Koyfin, seven of the nine analysts covering TGTX rate it ‘Buy’ or higher, while one rates it ‘Hold’ and another rates it ‘Strong Sell.’ The 12-month average price target for the stock is $48, representing a potential upside of about 11% from its last close.

TGTX stock has risen 48% this year.

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