Guggenheim raised its price target on Target to $180 from $175 and kept a ‘Buy’ rating on the shares, according to The Fly.

Piper Sandler raised its price target on Target to $176 from $153 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating, citing strong third-quarter results and healthy comparable sales but expressing uncertainty over Target’s 2027 sales trends, according to The Fly.

Baird also raised its price target to $180 from $175 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating, saying that the retailer was well positioned for the holiday season, TheFly reported.

Thirteen of 39 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while 22 rate it ‘Hold’ and four rate it ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin.

Target Corp. (TGT) shares drew investor attention on Thursday after multiple analysts raised their price targets on the stock, even as Guggenheim cautioned that further gains will depend on continued sales growth and stronger earnings.

Guggenheim raised its price target on TGT to $180 from $175 while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating, adding that investors still want to see more evidence of a sustained turnaround, according to TheFly. The revised target implies an upside potential of 8.5% from TGT stock’s last close.

TGT shares traded marginally lower in premarket trading on Thursday at the time of writing.

Analyst Views Diverge On TGT

Separately, Piper Sandler raised its price target on Target to $176 from $153 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to TheFly. The revised target implies around 6.1% upside potential from the stock’s last close.

The firm cited Target’s strong third-quarter results, healthy comparable sales growth and earnings upside. However, it expressed some uncertainty about the company’s comparable sales trends in 2027, while adding that improving category trends were encouraging, according to TheFly.

Baird also raised its price target to $180 from $175 while maintaining a ‘Neutral’ rating, according to TheFly. The revised target implies about 8.5% upside potential from the stock’s last close. The firm updated its model following Target’s third-quarter results and said the retailer was well positioned for the holiday season.

Similarly, Jefferies raised its price target on the stock to $195 from $190, while maintaining a ‘Buy’ rating. The revised target implies around 17.5% upside potential from the stock’s last close. The firm also pointed to improving November sales trends compared with October, which strengthened its confidence in Target’s holiday-season outlook, according to the note published by Investing.com.

Thirteen of 39 analysts covering the stock rate it ‘Buy’ or ‘Strong Buy,’ while 22 rate it ‘Hold,’ and four rate it ‘Strong Sell,’ according to Koyfin.

Analyst Old PT New PT Jefferies $190 $195 Guggenheim $175 $180 Baird $175 $180 Piper Sandler $153 $176 BofA $141 $145 Bernstein $154 $160 TD Cowen $160 $175

Source: The Fly

Q3 Earnings Recap

Target reported third-quarter net sales of $27.1 billion, up 7.1% year over year, while comparable sales increased 5.6%, driven by a 5% rise in traffic. Digital comparable sales grew 9.8%, compared with 4.6% growth in stores.

Adjusted earnings-per-share (EPS) came in at $2.65, including a $0.50 benefit from tariff refunds. Excluding the refunds, adjusted EPS increased 21% year over year. Target also raised its full-year sales growth outlook to around 6% and its EPS guidance to $10.65 to $11.40, including around $2.14 in tariff refund benefits.

How Retail Views TGT

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits turned ‘extremely bullish’ over the past 24 hours, amid ‘extremely high’ message volumes.

TGT shares have gained over 66% year-to-date.

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