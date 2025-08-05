The company raised its Briumvi U.S. net product revenue target to $570 million to $575 million for the full year 2025, up from its previous guidance of $560 million.

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX) on Monday reaffirmed confidence in its flagship drug Briumvi despite a disappointing second-quarter earnings report.

Briumvi is a medication used to treat relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (MS) in adults. Multiple Sclerosis is a chronic, often disabling, autoimmune disease that affects the brain and spinal cord, disrupting communication between the brain and other parts of the body. The disease symptoms include difficulty walking, blurred vision, and altered sensations in limbs or face.

“With multiple growth drivers in place, expanding patient and prescriber bases, increasing brand recognition and the momentum of our media investments, we believe Briumvi is on track to become a multibillion-dollar brand in relapsing MS,” said Adam Waldman, Chief Commercial Officer at TG Therapeutics, on the company’s earnings call while adding that it expects stronger growth from the third quarter (Q3) to the fourth quarter (Q4).

The firm also raised its Briumvi U.S. net product revenue target to $570 million to $575 million for the full year 2025, up from its previous guidance of $560 million. TG Therapeutics is also evaluating Briumvi in the treatment of Myasthenia Gravis and testing subcutaneous Briumvi, allowing self-administration of the drug.

The company now sees a total global revenue target of approximately $585 million for the full year 2025, up from its previous guidance of $575 million.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TGTX jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours while message volume rose from ‘normal’ to ‘high’ levels.

TGTX stock slid over 16% on Monday following the downbeat earnings. A Stocktwits user believes the drop in stock following the earnings report is an opportunity to buy more.

Another opined that the drop is not justifiable, given that the company raised its guidance.

For the second quarter, the company’s total revenue came in at $141.15 million, compared to $73.47 million in the corresponding quarter of 2024, and below an analyst estimate of $147.76 million. Briumvi’s net product revenue alone came in at $138.8 million, representing 91% growth over the same period last year, and accounting for over 98% of the company’s total revenue.

Diluted earnings per share came in at $0.17, above the $0.04 reported in Q2 2024, but below an analyst estimate of $0.25.

TGTX stock is down by 3% this year but up by 70% over the past 12 months.

