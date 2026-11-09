TG Therapeutics reported Q3 revenue of $259.9 million, beating Wall Street’s estimate of $245.5 million, according to Fiscal.ai.

The company raised its FY 2026 U.S. Briumvi sales forecast to $915 million to $920 million.

TG Therapeutics expects results of its Phase 3 subcutaneous Briumvi trial by the end of the year or Q1 2027.

The biotech ended September with $556.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities.

TG Therapeutics (TGTX) was in the spotlight on Monday after the biotech firm reported a better-than-expected third-quarter topline and raised its full-year 2026 global revenue forecast, driven by strong growth in its multiple sclerosis (MS) treatment, Briumvi.

TGTX shares were up around 2% at the time of writing.

Briumvi Sales Drive Q3 Revenue Beat

CEO Michael Weiss said the company is on track to exceed $1 billion in annual revenue and is well positioned for long-term growth.

“With solid third-quarter performance and a strong fourth quarter anticipated, we are on track to exceed $1 billion in global revenue in 2026, less than four years after launching Briumvi,” Weiss said.

“With continued momentum in our IV business, the potential to expand the Briumvi franchise through new dosing options, and a growing pipeline of development opportunities, we believe we are laying the foundation for sustained, long-term growth.”

TG Therapeutics reported Q3 revenue of $259.9 million, comfortably beating Wall Street’s estimate of $245.5 million, according to Fiscal.ai. A 52% increase in Briumvi net product revenue led the outperformance. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.35, slightly below the consensus estimate of $0.36.

The company also raised its full-year 2026 U.S. Briumvi sales forecast to $915 million to $920 million from its earlier forecast of $890 million to $905 million.

Phase 3 Subcutaneous Briumvi Results Expected Latest By Q1 2027

While Briumvi is already FDA-approved as an intravenous infusion for adults with relapsing forms of MS, TG Therapeutics is developing a subcutaneous version that could allow patients to receive treatment at home.

The fully enrolled Phase 3 trial compares injections given every two or three months against the approved intravenous treatment, which is administered at a six-month interval after initial doses. The company expects Phase 3 results either this year or by Q1 2027, with a potential commercial launch in 2028.

The company ended September with $556.7 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investment securities. Along with the projected revenues from Briumvi, TG Therapeutics expects funds to be sufficient to run its current operating plan.

Retail’s Take TGTX

Retail sentiment for TGTX on Stocktwits remained ‘bullish’ over the past 24 hours. TGTX was also among the top trending tickers on the platform at the time of writing.

One user expects the stock to climb to triple digits after the Phase 3 Briumvi subcutaneous data.

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TGTX shares have seen strong buying interest so far in 2026, surging more than 104%.

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