Tether (USDT) on Friday unveiled its open-source Wallet Development Kit (WDK), designed to allow both humans and AI systems to create their own crypto wallets.

By making its WDK open-source, the firm is allowing anyone from developers to companies to AI systems to build their own crypto wallets. The support for both human and machine users, the company said, was a way to address financial transactions that are becoming increasingly automated and decentralized.

Retail sentiment around Tether’s USDT token on Stocktwits remained in ‘bearish’ territory over the past day. The leading stablecoin currently has a market capitalization of $181 billion.

USDT retail sentiment and message volume on October 17 as of 1:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

“Self-custodial wallets are the cornerstone of a free and resilient monetary infrastructure,” said Tether CEO, Paolo Ardoino. “We imagine a world where humans, autonomous machines, and AI Agents have the freedom to control their own finances.”

Tether highlighted how the WDK is built to support compliance with evolving regulations and address issues such as high transaction fees. The framework enables wallet creation across multiple blockchains, including Bitcoin (BTC), the Lightning Network, and both EVM and non-EVM chains such as Ethereum (ETH), Arbitrum (ARB), Polygon (MATIC), Toncoin (TON), and Solana (SOL).

Tether said a functional starter wallet compatible with iOS and Android is included to help developers accelerate deployment. The company added that its upcoming Rumble Wallet and another in-house self-custodial wallet are built entirely on WDK.

One retail trader pegged their bullishness on Tether to its investment in Rumble (RUM).

The announcement comes amid Tether’s accelerating expansion across the stablecoin ecosystem amid the broader institutionalization of digital asset markets under the Trump administration’s crypto-friendly stance. This week, Tether’s omnichain versions of the dollar and gold tokens (XAUT) were integrated onto Solana. Last month, the company unveiled a new U.S.-focused stablecoin, USAT, which would be regulated under the GENIUS Act.

