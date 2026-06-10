The Danish Road Traffic Authority (Færdselsstyrelsen) has cleared the advanced driver-assistance system for use on public roads.

Denmark now joins a growing group of European nations that have approved the software, including the Netherlands, Lithuania and Estonia.

European Union-wide approval, however, remains further out.

Tesla has pursued similar regulatory approval for FSD in China, its second-largest market after the United States.

Tesla Inc (TSLA) announced on Tuesday that it has secured approval for full self-driving driver assistance software in Denmark, marking the latest step in the company's efforts to expand the service across Europe.

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The Danish Road Traffic Authority (Færdselsstyrelsen) has cleared the advanced driver-assistance system for use on public roads, with rollout to Danish Tesla owners expected to begin shortly, the company said.

TSLA shares traded 4% lower at the time of writing.

FSD Expansion In Europe

The approval marks a significant step in the EV giant’s long-awaited expansion of FSD across Europe. FSD Supervised enables hands-free driving capabilities under constant driver supervision and is classified as an advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), not fully autonomous technology, contrary to its name. Drivers remain fully responsible for the vehicle at all times.

Denmark now joins a growing group of European nations that have approved the software, including the Netherlands, Lithuania, and Estonia. The Netherlands approved the technology in April, making it the first European nation to do so.

European Union-wide approval remains further out. The Dutch vehicle authority RDW is now seeking broader acceptance of the technology based on the data it has accumulated.

Parallel Push in China

Tesla has pursued similar regulatory approval for FSD in China, its second-largest market after the United States. In April, the company said that it was still awaiting regulatory approval for the technology in the Asian country.

In May, however, the company said in a post on X that FSD is now available in China, without divulging if it was granted full approval.

FSD Supervised is now available in more than 10 countries worldwide, including the U.S.

How Did TSLA Retail Traders React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA stock stayed within the ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘normal’ levels.

A Stocktwits user highlighted the stock’s volatility.

TSLA stock has fallen 10% this year amid distractions from SpaceX’s upcoming oversubscribed IPO, delays in unveiling the company’s Roadster vehicle, and other factors.

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