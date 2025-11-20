Tesla’s China website currently shows a wait time of at least 4 weeks for custom-designed vehicles and as much as 13 weeks for select variants.

American EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) is now urging its customers in China to buy inventory Model Y vehicles as the wait time for custom vehicles stretches into 2026.

Tesla’s China website currently shows a wait time of at least 4 weeks for custom-designed vehicles and a maximum of 8 weeks for the rear-wheel drive and YL variants of the SUV, and as much as 13 weeks for the long-range variants. This implies that a customer placing an order for a custom Model Y might not receive their delivery until next year.

However, if customers wish to procure their new vehicle before the end of 2025, they can place an order from the company's inventory, according to its website. At the time of writing, Tesla has multiple vehicle units listed in its inventory across variants.

Tesla’s Model Y Variants In China

Tesla has, overall, four variants on sale in China after the addition of the longer Model YL variant with second-row individual seats in August.

The YL is the priciest variant of the company’s best-selling SUV, with a starting price of 339,000 yuan, compared to 263,500 yuan for the base rear-wheel-drive version.

Push To Avoid Delivery Decline

The push to have customers take their deliveries before the end of the year also comes as Tesla looks to avoid a year-on-year delivery slump for the full year. Tesla deliveries fell in both the first and second quarters of 2025, despite the company setting a new quarterly delivery record in the three months through September-end with 497,099 deliveries.

As of the end of the third quarter, Tesla has delivered 1,217,902 vehicles, implying that the company must deliver over 570,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, an ambitious target provided the company has not delivered over 500,000 in three months to date.

How Did Stocktwits Users React?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around TSLA jumped from ‘bearish’ to ‘neutral’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume fell from ‘high’ to ‘normal’ levels.

TSLA’s Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 6:48 a.m. ET on Nov. 20, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

TSLA stock is up by 18% over the past 12 months.

