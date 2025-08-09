Tesla launched its flagship store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), spanning 4,000 square feet, in July.

EV giant Tesla Inc (TSLA) said on Friday that it will launch a showroom in India’s Delhi on August 11, weeks after launching in the country.

“Arriving in Delhi- stay tuned,” Tesla wrote from one of its X accounts dedicated to updates in India.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Tesla jumped from ‘bullish’ to ‘extremely bullish’ territory over the past 24 hours, while message volume remained at ‘low’ levels.

TSLA's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 2:35 p.m. ET on Aug. 8, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

Tesla launched its flagship store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), spanning 4,000 square feet (sq. ft.), in July. The latest one would be the company’s second showroom in the market. Reuters had earlier reported that Tesla has chosen Aerocity, a premium business and retail district near New Delhi’s international airport, for its second showroom, spanning about 5,000 sq. ft.

Tesla sells only its Model Y SUVs in India at the moment. While the base rear-wheel drive variant of the vehicle is priced at INR 5.989 million ($68,000), the more premium long-range rear-wheel drive variant is priced at INR 6.789 million. The pricing of the vehicle is significantly higher in India due to steep import tariffs. Currently, the Model Y units sold in India are manufactured at Tesla's Shanghai factory.

While deliveries of the base variant are estimated to start from the third quarter of 2025, the more premium variant deliveries will start in the fourth quarter. Tesla, however, has not committed to setting up manufacturing in India.

TSLA stock is down by 18% this year but up by about 66% over the past 12 months.

(Exchange Rate: INR 1 = USD 0.011)<