The teaser followed record quarterly deliveries driven by a pre-tax credit sales surge, with analysts divided on whether the momentum is sustainable or merely a short-term pull-forward.

Tesla Inc. on Sunday teased a Tuesday event, stoking speculation that the company may unveil a lower-priced vehicle to extend its sales momentum.

A nine-second teaser video posted on X showed a car with its headlights illuminated in the dark, followed by another clip revealing the date “10/7.” The timing comes just days after the $7,500 U.S. EV tax credit expired on Sept. 30, prompting a surge in third-quarter sales and what analysts described as a “sell-the-news” market reaction.

Tesla’s strong quarter followed a 33% rally in September, as deliveries jumped 35% sequentially, pointing to a surge analysts attributed mainly to consumers buying ahead of the credit’s expiry. Gene Munster of Deepwater Asset Management called the delivery boost “a pull-forward,” saying investors should “throw out the positive number,” while Gary Black of Future Fund said the beat was “largely pulled from 4Q.”

RBC Capital and Morgan Stanley both cited the tax credit as a key driver, maintaining ‘Outperform’ and ‘Overweight’ ratings, with price targets of $325 and $410, respectively.

Wedbush Securities, which reiterated its ‘Outperform’ rating and $600 target, called the quarter a “massive bounceback,” saying Tesla’s AI and robotics roadmap could unlock a $2 trillion–$3 trillion valuation by 2027.

Tesla has said it completed “first builds” of a cheaper Model Y and plans to begin U.S. sales in the fourth quarter. The version is reportedly designed to be about 20% cheaper to produce and could scale to 250,000 units annually by 2026, Reuters noted.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was ‘bullish’ amid ‘high’ message volume.

One user predicted Tesla would open trading at $440, reflecting optimism ahead of the teased event.

Another user dismissed the excitement as “fanboy frenzy,” suggesting the hype was based only on speculation about a possible announcement.

A third user said Tesla appeared to be “gearing up for a strong open,” noting that recent dips were quickly bought, profits were being taken, and buzz around Elon Musk’s ecosystem and Robotaxi teasers had lifted sentiment.

Tesla’s stock has risen 6% so far in 2025.

