The tech giant confirmed that Mac Mini assembly will begin later this year at a new facility on its Houston campus, which will double in size as part of the expansion.

Apple Inc. (AAPL) said on Tuesday that it will considerably expand its manufacturing footprint in Houston, shifting production of its Mac Mini to the United States for the first time and increasing output of advanced artificial intelligence servers.

The move marks a major step in the tech giant’s broader push to deepen domestic manufacturing and invest in U.S. workers.

Mac Mini Production Heads To Texas

Apple will also scale up AI server production at the site and open a dedicated training hub focused on advanced manufacturing skills. Apple stock inched 0.3% higher in Tuesday’s premarket.

